Review: ORCHARD PARK BY DAVID BURKE in East Brunswick, NJ-Exquisite

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrity Chef, David Burke’s is renowned nationally and globally for his creative, modern American cuisine. All those who live, work or visit the central New Jersey area have the wonderful opportunity to dine at Orchard Park by David Burke in East Brunswick for a tantalizing menu that includes Burke’s signature items.

This outstanding restaurant is located on the grounds of The Chateau Grande Hotel where the out of doors glistens with towering trees wrapped in tiny white lights. Orchard Park by David Burke is ideal whether you are looking for an upscale, yet relaxed dining experience or a spot to stop by for drinks and small plates.

The venue has an expansive dining room with an open kitchen, a grand bar and lounge, and the Orchard Terrace. The classic décor, with its contemporary touches, creates a very special atmosphere. We recently visited for an unforgettable Saturday night dinner. The service is excellent and very helpful to guide you through the food and drink menus.

Order a craft cocktail by their talented bartender, Dan Schuster. A finely balanced drink is their Funny Farm with Farmers Botanical Organic Gin, Campari, Salvia & Limone, St. Elizabeth All Spice Dram, Lemon, Pineapple and Sage. Weekend at Bernie’s is a favorite with Orchard Park Rum Blend, Coconut, Cinnamon, Lime and Apple Cider. Once you decide on your meal choices, pair a wine from their finely curated international wine list. And there’s a nice selection of beers as well.

The menu changes seasonally to reflect fresh, tasty ingredients and there are always daily specials. Appetizers and salads are a great first act. Don’t miss the Lobster Dumplings. The delicate dumplings are filled with fresh, succulent lobster complemented by chili oil, tomato miso, and preserved lemon. The Pretzel Crab Cake is a house favorite as is David Burke’s warm, flaky Popovers, and savory Clothesline Bacon. Other delectable starters include oysters, Tuna Tartare, and the Mushroom Artichoke Risotto. Tempting salads include Mixed Greens and Kale Salad with a honey Dijon vinaigrette, Beet Salad, and the Wedge Salad.

Pizzas are ideal for the table and include Buffalo Chicken, Pesto Pizza and a Pesto Pizza. We highly recommend a unique pasta dish, the Butternut Squash Ravioli. It is topped with spaghetti squash, lavender spiced tomato sauce, black kale and shaved Manchego cheese.

Orchard Park by David Burke serves the best in steakhouse fare with a French twist. As a matter of fact, Chef Burke holds a patent for the unique process by which he uses pink Himalayan salt to dry-age steaks. We indulged in the tender 20-ounce Dry Aged Rib Eye done to our exact liking. Add a side such as the buttery Red Bliss Smashed Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts or Sweet Potato Puree.

Seafood lovers return again and again for the Branzino, the 6-ounce Twin Lobster Tales, and Shrimp and Scallops. Vegetarians and those that eat gluten free have a delicious option with the Vanilla Braised Fennel entree.

Never miss dessert! The Not So Apple Pie or Pumpkin Cheesecake will be a great finish to your meal as you sip an aperitif, cappucino, coffee or tea.

Our readers will want to know that Orchard Park by David Burke has nightly specials such as their Monday Burger Night, Tuesday Prime Rib Night, Wednesday Date Night and Thursday Mediterranean Night. And be sure to check out their special Christmas and New Year’s Eve prixe fixe menus. It’s a great place to celebrate!

Pick a date and visit Orchard Park by David Burke. Whether it’s date night, a solo meal, or you are dining with family and friends, we are sure you will be pleased and look forward to returning again and again.

Orchard Park by David Burke is located at 670 Cranbury Rd., East Brunswick, NJ 08816. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, visit HERE and call 732.554.5714.

Photo Credit: David Burke Hospitality

Reader Reviews