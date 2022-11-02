Review: OL'DAYS in NoMad Charms and Delights with Fresh Flavors

If you haven't been to OL'DAYS in Nomad, what are you waiting for? This cheery farm-to-table café is becoming increasingly popular for its coffee service, breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, anytime cravings, and treats. Located on Broadway between 27th and 28th Streets, OL'DAYS is just a few blocks from the Herald Square area.

OL'DAYS is the brainchild of friends and business partners Martina Fracchia, Juliana Fracchia, and Camila Basigalup who successfully opened their restaurants by the same name in Buenos Aires and Miami before establishing it in NYC. Their goal to offer delectable, fresh, healthy fare for all tastes and styles is delighting guests.

We stopped by early on a Thursday night for dinner and enjoyed the inviting, cheerful venue, the delicious fare, and inventive cocktail program. Savory toasts are a specialty such as the Sweet Burrata with baby heirloom tomato chutney, creamy burrata, served on a sourdough toast or The Orchard with Brie cheese, roasted rainbow carrots, pistachios, honey, on sourdough toast. And their Cauliflower appetizer is an ideal table share. It is grilled with Brie cheese, served over carrot hummus, honey and pumpkin seeds.

When you move on to entrees, the selection is excellent. The tender, perfectly prepared Organic Roasted Chicken is a hearty meal selection with butternut squash puree, tabouleh, hummus, and arugula. You won't find a better Risotto dish. The wild rice and seasonal vegetables are blended with vegan Parmesan cheese. Other options include Grilled Salmon and Grass Fed Short Ribs. Handhelds are also a go-to such as the Vegan Burger, Chicken Pocket Sandwich, or the Ham & Gruyere.

Stop by on Thursday evenings. OL'DAYS is now having "Sunset Thursday" weekly from 5:00 to 8:00 pm with live music and 2-for-1 Happy Hour deals. Some of the go-to cocktails on the recently launched menu include the Florist Garden with lavender, butterfly pea flower extract, and prosecco; Kind of Spicy Margarita with a white vermouth; or the alcohol free Espresso Tonic made with espresso, tonic, with a touch of blood orange.

We like that brunch is offered all day, seven days a week with dishes that include Champ Pancakes, oat and yogurt pancakes that are filled with mashed banana, topped with coconut flakes; the Buddha Bowl made with wild quinoa, adzuki beans, tomamotes, seeds, sauteed spinach in kiwi vinaigrette, roasted hummus, goji berries, and cashews; and a house favorite, the Quesadillas Rancheras in a whole wheat tortilla, cheese, with roasted carrots, sweet onions, mashed black beans, guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo. We'll be back soon for their Grass Fed Short Ribs. The slow cooked short rib is served with mashed country potatoes, peppers and organic broccolini.

The coffee program has become one of the most popular in the neighborhood. OL'DAYS features a robust selection of coffee and tea. Bread, more. The restaurant's team works closely with Miami coffee roaster María Esther Thome-López who personally sources beans from Ethiopia and other coffee regions to create unique high-quality blends. Guests can enjoy coffee in a variety of preparations including with Housemade Almond Milk that is made fresh daily. Pair your beverage with sweet and savory pastries like the Chipa Basket cheese bread, Lemon Pound Cake, Cinnamon Roll, Carrot Cake, Vegan Banana Bread, more.

If you live in the NoMad neighborhood, OL'DAYS is likely to be one of your favorite spots but it is truly worth a visit from anywhere!

Read our interview with OL'DAYS founder, Martina Fracchia: /bwwfood-wine/article/Interview-Founder-Martina-Fracchia-of-OLDAYS-IN-NYC-Miami-and-Buenos-Aires-20221020

Readers should know that OL'DAYS also delivers! The restaurant is located at 1165 Broadway New York, NY 10001 and is open from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. For more information and menus, please visit www.olddayscoffee.com and call

Photo Credit: Brianna Balducci and OL'DAYS