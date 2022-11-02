Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: OL'DAYS in NoMad Charms and Delights with Fresh Flavors

OL’DAYS in NoMad

Register for Food + Wine News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022  
Review: OL'DAYS in NoMad Charms and Delights with Fresh Flavors

If you haven't been to OL'DAYS in Nomad, what are you waiting for? This cheery farm-to-table café is becoming increasingly popular for its coffee service, breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, anytime cravings, and treats. Located on Broadway between 27th and 28th Streets, OL'DAYS is just a few blocks from the Herald Square area.

OL'DAYS is the brainchild of friends and business partners Martina Fracchia, Juliana Fracchia, and Camila Basigalup who successfully opened their restaurants by the same name in Buenos Aires and Miami before establishing it in NYC. Their goal to offer delectable, fresh, healthy fare for all tastes and styles is delighting guests.

We stopped by early on a Thursday night for dinner and enjoyed the inviting, cheerful venue, the delicious fare, and inventive cocktail program. Savory toasts are a specialty such as the Sweet Burrata with baby heirloom tomato chutney, creamy burrata, served on a sourdough toast or The Orchard with Brie cheese, roasted rainbow carrots, pistachios, honey, on sourdough toast. And their Cauliflower appetizer is an ideal table share. It is grilled with Brie cheese, served over carrot hummus, honey and pumpkin seeds.

Review: OL'DAYS in NoMad Charms and Delights with Fresh Flavors

When you move on to entrees, the selection is excellent. The tender, perfectly prepared Organic Roasted Chicken is a hearty meal selection with butternut squash puree, tabouleh, hummus, and arugula. You won't find a better Risotto dish. The wild rice and seasonal vegetables are blended with vegan Parmesan cheese. Other options include Grilled Salmon and Grass Fed Short Ribs. Handhelds are also a go-to such as the Vegan Burger, Chicken Pocket Sandwich, or the Ham & Gruyere.

Stop by on Thursday evenings. OL'DAYS is now having "Sunset Thursday" weekly from 5:00 to 8:00 pm with live music and 2-for-1 Happy Hour deals. Some of the go-to cocktails on the recently launched menu include the Florist Garden with lavender, butterfly pea flower extract, and prosecco; Kind of Spicy Margarita with a white vermouth; or the alcohol free Espresso Tonic made with espresso, tonic, with a touch of blood orange.

Review: OL'DAYS in NoMad Charms and Delights with Fresh Flavors

We like that brunch is offered all day, seven days a week with dishes that include Champ Pancakes, oat and yogurt pancakes that are filled with mashed banana, topped with coconut flakes; the Buddha Bowl made with wild quinoa, adzuki beans, tomamotes, seeds, sauteed spinach in kiwi vinaigrette, roasted hummus, goji berries, and cashews; and a house favorite, the Quesadillas Rancheras in a whole wheat tortilla, cheese, with roasted carrots, sweet onions, mashed black beans, guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo. We'll be back soon for their Grass Fed Short Ribs. The slow cooked short rib is served with mashed country potatoes, peppers and organic broccolini.

Review: OL'DAYS in NoMad Charms and Delights with Fresh Flavors

The coffee program has become one of the most popular in the neighborhood. OL'DAYS features a robust selection of coffee and tea. Bread, more. The restaurant's team works closely with Miami coffee roaster María Esther Thome-López who personally sources beans from Ethiopia and other coffee regions to create unique high-quality blends. Guests can enjoy coffee in a variety of preparations including with Housemade Almond Milk that is made fresh daily. Pair your beverage with sweet and savory pastries like the Chipa Basket cheese bread, Lemon Pound Cake, Cinnamon Roll, Carrot Cake, Vegan Banana Bread, more.

If you live in the NoMad neighborhood, OL'DAYS is likely to be one of your favorite spots but it is truly worth a visit from anywhere!

Read our interview with OL'DAYS founder, Martina Fracchia: /bwwfood-wine/article/Interview-Founder-Martina-Fracchia-of-OLDAYS-IN-NYC-Miami-and-Buenos-Aires-20221020

Readers should know that OL'DAYS also delivers! The restaurant is located at 1165 Broadway New York, NY 10001 and is open from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. For more information and menus, please visit www.olddayscoffee.com and call

Photo Credit: Brianna Balducci and OL'DAYS



VILLA MARIA for Choice New Zealand Wines Photo
VILLA MARIA for Choice New Zealand Wines
Villa Maria, one of New Zealand’s longest-standing wineries, produces a wines that are versatile, ideal to enjoy with friends and loved ones, and they won’t break the bank this holiday season. 
SPAIN’S GREAT MATCH-An Excellent Wine Experience Photo
SPAIN’S GREAT MATCH-An Excellent Wine Experience
Broadwayworld recently had the pleasure of attending “Spain’s Great Match 2022” at Mercado Little Spain by José Andrés at Hudson Yards in NYC.
CELLO Launches New Simple Pleasures Ready-to-Serve Trays in Time for Entertaining Season Photo
CELLO Launches New Simple Pleasures Ready-to-Serve Trays in Time for Entertaining Season
Cello, an artisan specialty cheese brand helping consumers everywhere to Cheese Confidently, is excited to announce the launch of its new Simple Pleasures trays.
JIMMY-The Iconic Rooftop Destination in Soho Announces Fall Cocktail Menu Photo
JIMMY-The Iconic Rooftop Destination in Soho Announces Fall Cocktail Menu
JIMMY, a mainstay of Lower Manhattan nightlife atop the ModernHaus SoHo, today announces its new cocktail menu that celebrates the arrival of autumn.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


VILLA MARIA for Choice New Zealand WinesVILLA MARIA for Choice New Zealand Wines
November 1, 2022

Villa Maria, one of New Zealand’s longest-standing wineries, produces a wines that are versatile, ideal to enjoy with friends and loved ones, and they won’t break the bank this holiday season. 
JIMMY-The Iconic Rooftop Destination in Soho Announces Fall Cocktail MenuJIMMY-The Iconic Rooftop Destination in Soho Announces Fall Cocktail Menu
October 31, 2022

JIMMY, a mainstay of Lower Manhattan nightlife atop the ModernHaus SoHo, today announces its new cocktail menu that celebrates the arrival of autumn.
CELLO Launches New Simple Pleasures Ready-to-Serve Trays in Time for Entertaining SeasonCELLO Launches New Simple Pleasures Ready-to-Serve Trays in Time for Entertaining Season
October 31, 2022

Cello, an artisan specialty cheese brand helping consumers everywhere to Cheese Confidently, is excited to announce the launch of its new Simple Pleasures trays.
SPAIN'S GREAT MATCH-An Excellent Wine ExperienceSPAIN'S GREAT MATCH-An Excellent Wine Experience
October 29, 2022

Broadwayworld recently had the pleasure of attending “Spain’s Great Match 2022” at Mercado Little Spain by José Andrés at Hudson Yards in NYC.
Review: THE UNBELIEVING at 59E59 Theaters- Compelling Play Presents A Meaningful Discussion of Religious FaithReview: THE UNBELIEVING at 59E59 Theaters- Compelling Play Presents A Meaningful Discussion of Religious Faith
October 28, 2022

The Civilians, NYC’s highly acclaimed downtown theatre company, is currently presenting The Unbelieving at 59E59 Theaters through November 20th.