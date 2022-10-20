Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Founder, Martina Fracchia of OL'DAYS IN NYC, Miami and Buenos Aires

Founder, Martina Fracchia of OL’DAYS

Oct. 20, 2022  
Interview: Founder, Martina Fracchia of OL'DAYS IN NYC, Miami and Buenos Aires

OL'DAYS was founded by Martina and Juliana Fracchia and Camila Basigalup, two sisters and a childhood best friend that are united with a similar vision to make a positive impact on the world by honoring their family traditions of hospitality and reunion. The trio grew up in Bella Vista, Corrientes, a small town in Northern Argentina, and have always appreciated the power of a shared meal to bring people together.

After moving to Buenos Aires in 2007 to attend university, Martina, Camila, and Juliana pursued different career paths - in film, HR, and business administration, respectively. When entering the workforce they all experienced a similar pain point: the level of connection and community that they experienced growing up in a small town was missing in their city life. With a desire to cultivate community and bring urbanites together, they opened OL'DAYS in Buenos Aires in 2014.

Having no prior hospitality experience, Martina, Camila and Juliana partnered with experts in a variety of areas like coffee production, sustainable farming and nutrition, to learn more about the process. Over the past eight years, OL'DAYS has become part of the fabric of the city and the trio has brought a sense of home to new visitors as they have expanded successfully to Miami, Florida, and now with a welcoming location in midtown Manhattan.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing founder, Martina Fracchia all about OL'DAYS.

Interview: Founder, Martina Fracchia of OL'DAYS IN NYC, Miami and Buenos Aires

Tell us a little bit about your restaurant.

OL'DAYS is an inviting all-day cafe that serves nourishing farm-to-table fare. We offer a casual and welcoming atmosphere that evokes a sense of home for all who step through its doors. With the mission to bring people together over wholesome meals, we work with local producers to source the freshest and highest-quality ingredients possible.

We'd like to know about your team.

We are a family business above all. We, (Martina, Juliana and Camila) are OL´DAYS founders and owners. Two sisters and a best friend with the same vision: to create a company that will make a good impact in this world "with a cup of coffee, a and a simple conversation you can drastically change someone's day, coming to oldays is like arriving home, there's always someone waiting, and there's always something in the oven."

Since we were little girls we had the example of our parents, grandparents and great grandparents. We had the unique opportunity of having lived our childhood years in the small town of Bella Vista, Corrientes, North of Argentina. Hot summers, the Parana river, playing in the streets and sensing a very strong feeling of "Familia". Since very young, we acknowledged the value of family, friends, community, and how everything was related to the concept of sharing a homemade meal. Tradition, transcendance and history all together at the table.

During the last years we have incorporated new talent into our team, who not only contributed with their knowledge and passion but are shaping the pillars of our future, fundamental to achieving our vision of growth and expansion.
We are now more than 80 people around the world making this company a reality :) We are always encouraging our team members to go the extra mile and never stop learning.

Why do you think OL'DAYS is a standout in the NYC restaurant scene?

NYC has so many cool places! I think we stand out for various reasons... one of them is that we put together two worlds that have been separated forever... great specialty coffee and amazing tasting food. The vibe is unique, it is like arriving home...We invite our customers to appreciate what they eat and to enjoy the experience while becoming part of our family.

What are your favorite meals from your menu?

During the last couple of years we've seen food divide instead of come together: "Vegan" "Not vegan' "Gluten free" "Keto" and so many more labels... At OL'DAYS we believe in the heterogeneous family table and would like to have them all enjoying a meal together. At our restaurant you will find from 100% plant based meals to a slow cooked grass fed short rib. I'm a brunch girl... and I think breakfast is the coolest meal of the day... That said, there's nothing more comforting than our grandma's buttermilk pancakes with a huge cup of coffee.

OL'DAYS NYC restaurant is located at 1165 Broadway (between 27th and 28th Streets) New York, NY 10001. For more information, please visit https://www.oldayscoffee.com/ or call 917.261.5250. Follow OL'DAYS on Instagram @olddaysusa

Photo Credit: Briana Balducci




From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


