Review: Kinjo Brings an Intimate Omakase Counter and Swanky Cocktail Bar to Dumbo

Dumbo is a popular Brooklyn neighborhood not only for its picturesque water views and cobblestone streets. It’s bloomed into quite an impressive food haven with the likes of The River Café and Vinegar Hill House among others. Now, there is a newbie in town to add to the ever-growing list. Meet Kinjo, your new go-to for Omakase and Asian spirits.

We checked out the latest Dumbo hot spot a little while ago and were not disappointed. It’s located inside a former factory at 11 Adams Street and gives off a slight speakeasy vibe with an unassuming entrance. Once inside, you’re struck by the darkly lit interior of the cocktail bar and lounge with its 15-seat stone bar, leather banquette, and exposed brick walls. It’s alluring and makes you want to sit down for a cocktail or three.

Whether you choose to hit up the bar for a before-dinner drink or after you’ve feasted on some of the freshest pieces of fish you’ve ever eaten, you’ll want to chat with Co-owner Alex Lee (previously from Momofuku) who is behind the enticing bar program. Here, you’ll sip on specialty cocktails made with Asian spirits and flavors which include the must-try yuzu negroni and salty plum margarita. Any questions about the drinks can be directed toward Lee who is friendly and approachable with his knowledge of cocktails and Asian spirits.

We had a chance to try the Hayashi 8-Year Ryukyu Whisky which was super smooth with notes of caramel and oak but if you’re more of a sake fan, there's also the custom bottle of Junmai Gingo Namazake craft sake made in partnership with locally-based Brooklyn Kura and is crisp with a dry finish.

The bar isn’t just for cocktails either. There are several small plates to choose from created by chef de cuisine Eddie Lee (also previously of Momofuku), which include these rice cakes in almost a noodle shape with a slight crunch that are doused with decadent truffle butter.

Speaking of the food, if you’re here to eat you’re most likely all about the 13-seat omakase counter hidden in the back. That is unless you're not into fish. The intimate space is washed with warmer lighting to better see the wide range of delicate plates in front of you. Sit in front of the long walnut sushi counter and allow chef and co-owner Johnny Huang (from Masa) to serve you an 11-course omakase for just $95. You’ll get a chance to try six pieces of nigiri and five additional courses that include Kumamoto oysters, wagyu with truffle, and koji-cured duck with pineapple hoisin.

Kinjo’s name translates to 'neighborhood' in Japanese which is fitting since after only being opened for a couple of months, it already feels like a true staple in the area.

Kinjo is located at 11 Adams Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://www.kinjodumbo.com/.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Kinjo (Alex Lau and Max Flatow) and Carissa Chesanek

