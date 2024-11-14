Review: IL GRADINO on Lexington at 63rd Street-Magnifico!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Savor classic Italian dishes and house creations just the way you like them at Il Gradino. This beloved restaurant on the Upper East Side pleases their customers with fine cuisine and attentive, gracious service in a stylish, welcoming setting. Located on Lexington Avenue between 62nd and 63rd Streets, it is ideal for holiday shoppers and so close to entertainment venues like 59E59 Theaters. We visited on a weekday evening for an early dinner. It was simply “magnifico.”

The charming owner, Diego Arguda is often on premises to meet and greet the guests and he takes great pride in the preparation and presentation of Il Gradino’s delicious menu items that embrace the many culinary regions of Italy. Diego and his staff are happy to satisfy all of your special requests.

The wine list has an excellent selection of Italian selections whether you want a full-bodied red wine, a tantalizing white or a crisp sparkling. And the cocktail menu is ever-pleasing. Stop by for a drink anytime at the cozy bar in the front of the house.

Start every meal with Bread Service that includes warm homemade Focaccia and Ciabatta with Il Gradino’s creamy fried Parmesan cheese. The Antipasti selections are just what you’ve been craving such as Meatballs, Prosciutto di Parma e Melone, crispy Calamari, or Tartare di Tonno, a savory tuna tartare with avocado and Alaskan smoked salmon. And the fresh, beautifully prepared salads are also ideal for an opening act like the Insalada Caesar and a customer favorite, the Insalata Il Gradino with greens medley, corn, cherry tomatoes, string beans, peas, hearts of palm and goat cheese.

We love that Il Gradino will serve your pasta in half portions. This is ideal if you want to have a smaller serving or taste a number of their delectable options. Guests agree that the Pasta Bolognese is the best in the city made with veal and beef in a rich tomato sauce. Other go-to pastas include the perfectly seasoned Cacio e Pepe and the Linguine all Vongole full of succulent clams in either a red or white sauce.

The Secondi course has choices to please all tastes and dietary preferences. Seafood lovers will want to order the Dentice alla Griglia, a grilled snapper dish; the flaky Branzino, or the Gambone alla Griglia, grilled shrimp with fresh herbs and garlic served with seasonal vegetables. We opted for the Petto di Pollo Il Gradino. The tender chicken breast is topped with prosciutto, Fontina cheese and asparagus served in a rich, luscious brown butter sauce. And guests return again and again for beef dishes that include their Bistecca prepared just the way you like it.

Dessert alert! Housemade specialties will top off your meal. Enjoy a cappuccino or espresso with your Tiramisu or the luscious chocolate cake served with berries and whipped cream. A nice selection of gelato is also available.

Don’t miss the opportunity to dine at Il Gradino. This casually elegant restaurant is perfect for solo dining, your next date night, friendly get-togethers, family dinners and celebratory events. Their meals are a feast for the eyes and the palate. Raise a glass and say cheers as they do in Italy, "Salud!"

Il Gradino is located at 808 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10065. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, please visit HERE or call 646.649.3289l

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Il Gradino

