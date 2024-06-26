Review: HERITAGE GRAND RESTAURANT & PIZZA BAR-A Superb Destination in Midtown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A restaurant definitely impresses when you are telling your friends about it and making plans to return soon. That’s just what will happen when you visit Heritage Grand Bakery, Grand Restaurant & Pizza Bar. It is perfectly positioned on West 40th Street for theatergoers, 5th Avenue shoppers, Grand Central Station commuters, guests of Bryant Park and New York Public Library patrons.

Heritage Grand Bakery, Grand Restaurant & Pizza Bar is open for breakfast, lunch, Happy Hour, dinner, late-night, and weekend brunches, with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. It offers an inviting and delicious meal at any time for people in the city that never sleeps. We like that the restaurant is inviting before or after the show for food and drink.

The concept was opened by Lou Ramirez. Ramirez’s partners are Luc Boulet, a Master Baker and fourth-generation bread artisan from France and Alex Garese. They are experienced veterans in the world of bread, pastry, and restaurants. Together, they had a vision of opening a bakery and restaurant that reflected their dedication to ancient grains and artisanal milling techniques to create uniquely delectable menu items. The heritage grains used in menu items and baked goods are healthier because they practice time-honored methods of milling flour right on premises without using any chemical additives.

The 4,500-square-foot space is divided into two distinctive operations, Heritage Grand Bakery and the Heritage Grand Restaurant & Pizza Bar. We came by on a Tuesday night for dinner at the Restaurant & Pizza Bar. The beautifully appointed dining room has an expansive bar and high top tables. There's seating throughout the venue for all size parties. Come solo or gather your group.

Executive Chef Steve Pereyda has created a menu of Mediterranean inspired dishes that includes wood-fired entrées and pizzas. These are made in the attractive dual wood-fired ovens, which are located in heart of the restaurant.

Kick off your meal with a craft cocktail, glass of wine from their global selection or a beer. The Cucumber Basil Gimlet is one of the favorites with alb vodka, cucumber, basil, agave and lime. And the refreshing Rosé or Red Sangrias are delightful.

Select a few plates for the table like their Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Deviled Eggs or Spiced Beef Meatballs. Pizzas are a must made on either a Thin Crust or made Neapolitan style. We ordered the savory Salsiccia Pizza with fennel sausage, tomato, spring onion, flor di latte, and parmigiano on the thin, crispy crust, the perfect platform for the pie. Tasty, salads perfectly prepared are also ideal starters such as the Little Gem Caesar or Tuscan Kale.

When you move on to entrees, there is a tempting array of selections. The Ancient Grain Mushroom Spaghetti is one of a kind. The population wheat pasta is wonderfully seasoned topped with roasted mushrooms, garlic and parmigiano. Other go-to entrees include the Woodfired Branzino, Crispy Skin Salmon, Charred Cauliflower, the Moroccan Lamb Burger and more. Add a side like Avocado, Haricot Verts or Fingerling Potatoes.

Dessert alert! Scrumptious selections include the warm Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake served with vanilla ice cream and the Orange Olive Oil Cake drizzled with golden honey and served with a rich vanilla crème. Linger a little longer and top off your meal with a cup of cappuccino, espresso, tea or an after dinner drink.

Experience one of the happiest Happy Hours in Midtown Manhattan. It is served from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm weekdays when you dine in. There are drink specials that include wine and select signature cocktails for $10 and food specials that include their Neopolitan or Thin Crust Margherita Pizza for $10.

Weekend brunches? Of course! We are looking forward to returning soon on a weekend for a delectable brunch. Specialties include Eggs Benedict, Souffle Pancake, and Polenta Souffle Toast with Mushrooms along with starters, luncheon dishes and sides. It’s also a perfect time to explore their artisanal coffee program.

Celebrate the joy of eating! When you visit Heritage Grand Bakery, Grand Restaurant & Pizza Bar you’ve found your spot.

Heritage Grand Bakery, Grand Restaurant & Pizza Bar is located at 8 West 40th Street, New York, NY 10018. The restaurant also offers private dining space for special occasions and business gatherings. Visit HERE or call 212.419.9163. Follow them on Instagram @heritagegrandbakery.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Heritage Grand Bakery, Grand Restaurant & Pizza Bar

Comments