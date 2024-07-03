Review: ESTIATORIO MILOS in Midtown for Exquisite Pre and Post Theatre Dining .

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the delicious food and drink to exquisite service and the splendid atmosphere, Estiatorio Milos on West 55th Street in Midtown reaches the level of perfection. The restaurant is a few steps from New York City Center and so close to Radio City, Carnegie Hall, 59E59 Theaters, and Broadway. It offers both pre-theatre and post-theatre dining with three courses for $65. The pre-theatre dinner is served from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm and the post-theatre dinner is served from 9:30 pm to closing. There’s more good news for our readers! It is available seven days a week. These specials have menu items to suit every taste and style. Relax in an elegant atmosphere with white glove service and dine deliciously. The staff will make sure you get to the show on time.

Estiatorio Milos is the family-owned and internationally acclaimed Greek restaurant empire founded in 1979, by Greek-born-and-raised restaurateur Costas Spiliadis. Rooted in the culture and traditions of Greece, Milos offers a premier and authentic Greek culinary experience, with a focus on simply prepared, exceptionally sourced ingredients from local fishermen and farmers throughout Greece and the Mediterranean, and each of the local markets in which they operate. We love that the restaurant has a beautiful display of the fresh seafood items that are served to guests.

The restaurant’s tempting menu draws its inspiration from classic and creative Greek dishes and Mediterranean cuisine. For the first course in the theatre special, choose from Beluga Lentil Salad, Salmon Tartare, Milos Octopus, Calamari or the Milos Tomato Dakos. We selected the lightly fried Calamari served with baby fennel salad. The Milos Tomato Dakos is inspired by an original Greek recipe with ripe red shaved tomatoes, beautifully seasoned and served with anthotyros, a soft mild cheese from Upstate New York.

There are excellent entrée choices to suit all tastes. The delectable Whole Grilled Dorade Royal is moist and flaky served with seasonal vegetables. The tender All Natural Beef Filet Mignon is cooked to your exact liking accompanied by crispy Greek fried potatoes. Other second course options include the North Atlantic Archipelago Organic Salmon, Faroe Island and the Colorado Lamb. For an additional $25, guest can savor the Milos Athenian Style Lobster Pasta. Each dish is artfully presented, a feast for the eyes and the palate

Top off your three-course meal with a luscious dessert such as Upstate NY Farm Greek Style Yogurt with Kythira Island with the option to add thyme honey and walnuts, Milos’ Famous Homemade Walnut Pie, or Seasonal Fresh Fruit.

We love that each of the courses in the special pre and post theatre menu has a suggested pairing of a wine from Greece to accompany your food choices. These wines showcase the elegance and diversity of the Greek wines.

In addition to the marvelous theatre meal specials, Estiatorio Milos is open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunches. Their a la carte menu includes Fresh Fish and Seafood, Milos Classics, Fish Filets, Meat, and Side Dishes. In addition to their beautifully appointed dining room and bar, you can also enjoy dine al fresco in the nice weather.

Estiatorio Milos is located at 125 West 55th Street, New York, NY 100019. For more information, menus, and to learn about their other locations in NYC and around the world, please visit HERE and call 212.245.7400. Follow on social media @estiatoriomilos.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Estiatorio Milos

