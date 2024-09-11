Review: BLACK TAP CRAFT BURGERS & BEER for Burger Love and So Much More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Tap Craft Burgers & BEER on 35th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues is ideal for area shoppers in the Herald Square neighborhood, people attending events at MSG, Penn Station and Grand Central Stations commuters, theatergoers and many more. The restaurant is a top spot for singles, couples, after work meet-ups, and families.

You may be wondering what sets Black Tap apart from other casual eateries in the area. From the moment you enter the door, it’s a welcoming, stylish environment with a great vibe and seating for all size parties. And you can be sure that the food and drink offerings are absolutely outstanding!

You definitely want to enjoy some Snacks & Sides, perfect for sharing. The Street Corn Nachos are one of a kind with queso bravo, charred corn, scallion, cilantro, cotija cheese, radish and hot spice. Other tasty choices include Fried Mozz, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders, and Crispy Brussels Sprouts.

In the mood for a salad? Starters also include a delicious Arugula Salad with roasted tomato, shaved parmesan and house vinaigrette or the side Caesar Salad. Generous Craft Salads, ideal as an entrée include Burger Chopped Salad, Falafel Burger Salad and the Crispy Chicken Caesar.

Wings are incredibly popular at Black Tap and for good reason. Tender, meaty and wonderfully seasoned, choose from Korean BBQ Wings, Hot Chili Wings, and Mexican Hot Wings.

Craft Burger love starts here, prepared to your exact liking. All are served with fries, lettuce, tomato and a pickle. The selections are so tempting, it may be hard to choose. We highly suggest the Tennessee Burger, a prime burger with jack daniel’s red pepper jam, kosher pickles, sweet potato chips, white bbq, and parsley. Try the Frita Cubana, the 3x People’s Choice Award Winner from the NYC Wine & Food Festival’s “Burger Bash” This burger is made with 50/50 pork and beef, sofrito butter, white American cheese, crispy potato strings, paprika chili aioli, chopped onion and parsley. With the other savory and distinctive burgers on the menu, Black Tap gives you more reasons to return soon.

The beverage program has you covered with draft beers, a varied wine list, and a great menu of craft cocktails. Drop by anytime and relax at the bar for libations.

By now, you must have heard about one of Black Tap’s popular treats. Their CrazyShake® selection is not only luscious, but creatively presented. Indulge your craving and share a shot of your shake on your social media. Options include Cookies ‘N Cream Supreme, Strawberry Shortcake, The Cakeshake and more.

Our readers will like to know that now through the end of September, Black Tap is celebrating The Feast of San Gennaro with a delectable treat, the San Gennaro Cannoli CrazyShake®. This shake is a playful twist on the classic cannoli. The San Gennaro Cannoli CrazyShake® features a creamy vanilla ice cream milkshake base blended with rich cannoli cream and crunchy crushed cannoli shells, a cannoli frosted rim with crushed cannoli shells and chocolate chips topped with a cannoli, whipped cream, chocolate chips, powdered sugar, and a cherry. It is available at New York City’s Black Tap locations on 35th Street and in SoHo.

Black Tap is renowned for its inventive flavors and high-energy ambiance. It’s an enjoyable restaurant destination you should plan to visit whenever you are in the neighborhood.

In NYC, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is located at 45 West 35th Street, New York, NY 10001. They also have a location in SoHo at 529 Broome Street and locations nationwide including Las Vegas and Miami. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, visit their web site HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer

