MOUTON CADET-Approachable, Delightful Wines from Bordeaux for a New Generation

Baron Philippe de Rothschild created a visionary Bordeaux estate, Mouton Cadet, in 1930 and it has grown and evolved over three generations. Today, the doors are opening for the new generation, with a new series of wines that looks toward the new horizons of the brand. From the contribution of his great-grandchildren, Mouton Cadet x Mathilde and Mouton Cadet x Nathan have recently been released, bringing in two new styles of wine to the market that are easy-drinking, fresh, and contemporary. These bright and beautiful wines are offered at an accessible price point just right for entertaining, summertime picnics and patio sips. Have your bottles chilled and ready!

Mouton Cadet Rosé 2023 by Mathilde Sereys de Rothschild (SRP: $17.99)

Mouton Cadet Rosé x Mathilde was the first wine created as a collaboration between one of Baron Philippe de Rothschild’s great-grandchildren and Mouton Cadet’s winemakers. Together, they built the ideal profile for a fresh, contemporary, and environmentally friendly rosé. It brings a more approachable appeal for the newer wine-drinking generations; especially Generation Z. This wine is meant to be enjoyed with friends and family, paired with tzatziki spread and vegetables; perfect for a casual, summer day by the pool.

Mouton Cadet White 2023 by Nathan Sereys de Rothschild (SRP: $17.99)

Nathan lends his name to a wonderfully bright and fresh white wine made from Sauvignon Blanc, a flagship Bordeaux grape variety. Mouton Cadet White x Nathan is an airy, fruit-forward, and elegant wine. Due to its approachability, this is an easy white wine to share with friends and family. Chill this Sauvignon Blanc and enjoy this refreshing wine to cool down with in preparation for the incoming summer heat.

Both of these wines represent a new generation of winemakers, displaying more approachable, eye-catching, fun, and colorful labeled bottles that appeal to the next generations of wine drinkers. Easy-drinking, invigorating, organic and vegan, this Mouton Cadet collection celebrates the boldness of the new: fresh, full of fruit, with a casual take on Bordeaux wines.

Mouton Cadet has been deeply attached to the soil, the craft of vine growing, and to the love of the skills found at each stage when it comes to creating the perfect wine. The brand aims to go further in practices that respect the environment and people, to involve themselves in creating closer relationships within the wine-growing community, and to refine the tasting profile of the different wines across the different collections in order to help foster a sense of togetherness among younger generations. The importance of family values holds a high standard within the Rothschild family which is, showcased in their wine collections. They continue to pass down and share the legacy that was created in the shape and flavor of wine as each generation is born, breaking traditions to create new ones for everyone to enjoy.

Learn more about Mouton Cadet by visiting their website HERE.

