Video: Baayork Lee Discusses Legendary Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Baayork Lee appeared on CBS Sunday Morning this week to discuss her legendary Broadway dance career with correspondent Mo Rocca. Watch the full interview in the video here.

Lee is best known as the original Connie Wong in A Chorus Line, which debuted at the Public Theater in 1975, before transferring to Broadway.

When asked why she thought A Chorus Line was so successful, she replied: "I think, first of all, we were the first reality show. We played ourselves."

In addition to her work as a performer, director, and choreographer, Lee has also nurtured other young performers throughout her career. "I really cherish this because it is about me helping my community – not my 12 Broadway shows, not all the things that I've done. I really take pride in this," Lee told Rocca.

About Baayork Lee

Baayork Lee has performed in dozens of Broadway shows and created the role of Connie in A Chorus Line, also serving as Michael Bennett's assistant choreographer on A Chorus Line, of which she has directed and choreographed many national and international companies.

Her Directing and Choreography credits also include; The King and I and Bombay Dreams (national tours), Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (NYC Opera), Barnum (Australia), Carmen Jones (Kennedy Center), Porgy and Bess and Jesus Christ Superstar (European tours), Gypsy and A New Brain. She has also choreographed Miss Saigon (Kansas City Starlight), Mack and Mabel (Shaw Festival), Animal Crackers, South Pacific (Helen Hayes nominations,) Coconuts, Camelot, Damn Yankees, all at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., South Pacific at Sandy Springs theater, GA., and most recently, A Chorus Line Spanish Production with Antonio Banderas (Malaga, Spain).



Through her nonprofit National Asian Artists Project (NAAP), Baayorks' vision includes educating, cultivating, and stimulating audiences and artists of Asian descent through the many outreach programs the company offers. The organization has produced Oklahoma!, Carousel, Hello Dolly!, Oliver! and Into the Woods and Honor (collaboration with Prospect Theater Company) with all Asian-American casts. With these classic shows, NAAP has demonstrated that famous works can speak to all audiences and ethnicity is no longer a barrier.



She has been the recipient of numerous awards for her work, including the Isabelle Stevens Tony Award, Paul Robeson Award from Actors Equity Association, the Asian Woman Warrior Award for Lifetime Achievement from Columbia College, Asian Pacific American Heritage Association Achievement In Arts Award, the Dynamic Achiever Award from OCA Westchester. Chen Dance Center Artist Award, Arena Stage American Artist Award, Actors Fund for Outstanding Contribution to the World of Dance.