CAMELBACK RESORT in Tannersville, Pa. Announces 'Dinobeach'

This summer, Camelback Resort and Camelbeach guests are in for an adventure of prehistoric proportions! Beginning Friday, June 27, guests will be greeted by a 35-foot-long Yangchuanosaurus and a host of other ancient dinosaurs at the highly anticipated “Dinobeach” at Camelbeach. Running through September 2, this unique display features 35 lifelike animatronic creatures, offering an immersive journey back in time throughout the waterpark and resort.

“Dinobeach” will be brought to life by Don Lessem, renowned advisor to director Stephen Spielberg for the iconic 1993 movie "Jurassic Park." Constructed by the expert team at DinoDon in Media, Penn., these animatronic dinosaurs are designed to move and make sounds, ensuring a thrilling and educational experience for guests. Under strict scientific supervision, these models are crafted with remarkable detail, making them safe and accurate representations of their ancient counterparts. The realistic roars and movements of these creatures provide great fun for families.

Camelbeach, Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor waterpark, recognized by USA Today and Newsweek magazine, seamlessly blends the thrill of waterslides with the excitement of a dinosaur adventure this summer. Waterpark enthusiasts can race down the recently debuted Rival Racer waterslide with eight lanes for competitive racing, while life-size dinosaurs loom nearby, adding an extra layer of excitement and wonder. As guests twist and turn on slides like The Vortex, Dune Runner and High Noon Typhoon, they might just find themselves splashing down next to a towering Tyrannosaurus rex or a fierce Velociraptor.

The park also features attractions such as the Olympic Pool, the Blue Nile Adventure River with waterfalls and geysers, kiddie pools and splash zones like Mummy’s Oasis. For a more relaxing experience, guests can unwind in premium cabanas, enjoy VIP lounge chair seating and savor delicious food from a variety of summer eateries.

“Dinobeach” is included with Camelbeach admission and season passes, making it an unbeatable addition to the already exciting offerings. Camelbeach tickets start at $38 from Monday to Friday and $42 on weekends. Unlimited Passholders can purchase discounted day tickets for $20 (available seven days a week) and Value Passholders for $30 (Monday through Friday only, excluding holidays) for up to four guests per season. For those looking to skip the lines, Express Passes are available for purchase in person at Camelbeach. Most passes and tickets can be conveniently purchased online at Camelbeach Tickets and Passes.

Camelback Resort is located at193 Resort Drive, Tannersville, PA 18372. Visit www.CamelbackResort.com. and call 1-855-515-1283.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Camelback Resort

