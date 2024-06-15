ADIRONDACK WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL at Lake George 6/29 and 6/30

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Adirondack Wine & Food Festival returns to Lake George on Saturday, June 29 & Sunday, June 30. Recently voted a top 3 annual event LakeGeorge.com, the Festival will feature 140 of New York’s best wineries, distilleries, breweries, cideries, artisan food producers, food trucks, crafters, and more at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George Village.

The family-friendly event is one of the most celebrated wine and food events in the Northeast, drawing visitors from 36 states. Now in its 8th year, the Festival anticipates 7,000 pluds attendees this year. People visit the region specifically to attend the Festival; 88% to be exact, according to post-event attendee surveys. The 2024 Festival is expected to generate 12,000+ overnight stays and produce an economic impact of just under $5 million for the region.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 8th annual Wine and Food Festival here in Lake George," said Gina Mintzer, Executive Director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB. "This event has become a cornerstone of our summer season, drawing visitors from near and far to experience the incredible culinary and craft beverage offerings of our region and beyond. The festival not only showcases the rich flavors of the Adirondacks but also significantly boosts tourism and visitation, providing a vital economic impact as we kick off the summer."

Thanks to its 2023 expansion onto West Brook Road to create “Food Truck Alley”, the festival will accommodate more vendors than ever this year – over 140 are on the docket, including 29 wineries, 25 artisan food vendors, 17 food trucks, 20 distilleries, 9 non-alcoholic beverage producers, 5 cideries, 4 breweries, 3 meaderies, and 14+ craft and specialty vendors. “Our vendors handcraft unique products you won’t find anywhere else. It’s fun to try something new, and it feels great to support local artisans by bringing your newfound favorites home with you,” said Sasha Pardy, owner of Adirondack Festivals LLC. Food Truck Alley entry is free to the public “for those who just want a bite to eat but may not be able to or wish to enter the ticketed festival grounds,” added Pardy.

A current vendor list is provided below, but last-minute updates will continue to be posted HERE!

New this year, Festival Entertainment is amped up with a 2-day lineup of unique vendors offering special activities including caricatures, massages, tarot card readings, and more. The Festival welcomes back a great lineup of local solo musicians organized by 518 Rock; as well as the impressive Street Magic of TJ Clancy, the jaw-dropping stilt walking, and aerial work from Jessica Black, and a 360-degree live photo booth from SNA 360 Media.

The “Biergarten” tent managed by Adirondack Brewery is also returning to the festival. Attendees can purchase full glasses of Adirondack Brewery and Mean Max Beers, or Adirondack Winery wines, and sit back and relax in the shade while they chill with their friends.

Throughout the weekend, attendees will enjoy Culinary and Cocktail demonstrations and competitions under the exciting Taste New York Culinary & Cocktail Tent. These segments feature local chefs and mixologists as they prepare food and drinks made with ingredients supplied by Festival vendors. New this year, the Festival offers a Sushi Making Class and a Barkeater Chocolate and Wine Pairing Class; plus there will be two “Iron Chef”-style cooking competitions on Saturday, with the winners from each segment going head-to-head on Sunday; and a mixology competition on Sunday as well. This year our local chefs are Chef Sakari Smithwick (recognized on national platforms such as Food Network’s Chopped and Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen), Chef Carl Weiner (owner of San Souci), The Upstate Chef - Robert Murphy (Executive Chef at the renowned Alderbrook Lodge), Chef Adam Bruce (former Executive Chef of the Sagamore and Inn at Erlowest, now District Chef for Ballston Spa Schools). Our talented mixologists are Kelly Hatin (Owner of Mixaritas Mobile Bartending + Mixafusion) and Heather Miller (lead bartender at Adirondack Winery).

For a sixth time, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks (BBBS) will return as the festival beneficiary. A portion of every ticket sold is donated to this incredible organization that provides mentorship, tutoring, and experiences to youth in Warren, Washington, and northern Saratoga counties. "We developed a great partnership with Sasha and her team while being the beneficiary of the ADK Wine & Food Festival. There are no words to express how grateful we are for their generosity! Their investment in our agency year after year ignites the potential of our local youth!" CEO/Executive Director Bill Moon states. BBBS operates the Drop-Off / Pick-Up Tent, where guests can “check” the beverages and foods they purchase at the festival until they are ready to leave. They also provide over 60 festival volunteers, sell water bottles, and raffle tickets to amazing gift baskets filled with goodies from Festival vendors. In partnership since 2018, BBBS has raised nearly $60,000 from Festival fundraising activities.

“We encourage attendees to come with families, and especially locals to attend on Sundays when there is more room to roam and a more laid-back atmosphere. Designated Drivers get in for only $20 and Kids 15 and under get in free; and will enjoy access to food trucks, and samples from artisan food vendors and non-alcoholic beverage vendors. New this year, Adirondack Safari has provided a retired teepee tent for kids to draw on, and The Wild Center will be providing fun kids activities. There is also a natural playground and skatepark right outside our gates,” said Festival Manager, Brad Willett.

For discerning Festival go-ers, VIP tickets are back for only $99, including an impressive VIP goodie bag, front-row seats at the Taste NY Culinary Tent, the Event-in-a-Tent VIP Hangout area, and exclusive access to the Adirondack Safari Cabana Village, which VIPs rent for their private group.

Tickets will be available at the door; however, Saturday VIP tickets are almost SOLD OUT and GA Saturday tickets have sold out in the past, so advance ticket purchase is highly recommended.

This year, a free shuttle to parking lots at Million Dollar Beach and Lake George Village Hall is being provided by Tech Valley Shuttle.

Want to know more? Here are the details. The Festival will be on Saturday, June 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (VIP Ticket Holder Entry starts at 10 am each day). The location is the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons at 17 West Brook Road, Lake George, NY 12845. For ticketing and more information, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Mackenzie LeVan

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



