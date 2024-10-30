Raise a Glass This Halloween with 3 Cocktails from Basil Hayden

Halloween is just around the corner and thanks to Basil Hayden, you can toast the spooky season with cocktails curated for the stars! The brand recently announced that it will be mixing up cocktails at LA Halloqueen and singer/actress Janelle Monae's annual Los Angeles Halloween Bash.

At the party, Janelle will be serving three spooktacular Basil Hayden Halloween cocktails: The Monáe Manor, the iconic Basil Hayden 75, and the Spellbound Smash.

Throwing your own Halloween party? Check out recipes for all three below to shake up your Halloween with Basil Hayden.

SPELLBOUND SMASH

Ingredients:

2 parts Basil Hayden® Bourbon

3/4 part Demerara Syrup*

2 dashes Angostura® Bitters, 2 dashes Orange Bitters

Half of a Lemon, 5 Fresh Blackberries

3 Sage Leaves (2 for garnish) 1 sprig of Thyme (for garnish)

Method:

Place lemon & blackberries into a shaker and lightly press with the back of a bar spoon. Add remaining ingredients, including a sage leaf, to a shaker with ice, shake vigorously, and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with remaining two sage leaves and thyme.

THE MONÁE MANOR

Ingredients:

1 part Basil Hayden® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

3/4 part Lillet® Blanc

3/4 part Aperol® Aperitif

Grapefruit peel

Method:

Combine ingredients over ice in a mixing glass, Stir thoroughly, Strain into a chilled cocktail glass over a large ice cube, Garnish with a grapefruit peel.

BASIL HAYDEN 75

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Basil Hayden

3/4 parts fresh lemon juice

3/4 parts simple syrup

Method:

Shake all ingredients and strain over a large cube, top with prosecco or sparkling wine and serve in a stemmed coupe or sour glass