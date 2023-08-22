ROYAL WINE Announces Exciting New Choices for Jewish New Year-Top Picks by Gabriel Geller

The world of excellent kosher wine is growing more expansive by the year, which is great news for those looking to bring something new and exciting to the Rosh Hashana table, according to wine blogger Gabriel Geller.

“This year brings an abundance of exciting releases to complement every course,” says Geller, Director of PR and Manager of Wine Education for Kedem/Royal Wine. “It’s a great time to discover your new favorites and pleasant surprises at every price point.”

From California and Côtes de Provence to Israel and the Greek Islands, these bottlings represent another exceptional year of wines and spirits from the most innovative producers in the world.

Herzog Wine Cellars recently revamped its Late Harvest series of quality dessert wines. Head winemaker David Galzignato, the head winemaker who recently succeeded to the late Joseph “Joe” A. Hurliman, has given theHerzog Late Harvest Orange Muscat and Zinfandel ($24.99) a fuller, more concentrated profile. These wines are the California sunshine in a bottle.

The long-awaited, high-quality Lovatelli wines will finally land within the next few weeks. The line includes a Primitivo ($16.99), a Barbera d’Asti ($24.99), and an Orbaio Rosso blend ($29.99), as well as two vermouths($24.99).

Valérie Rousselle, owner of Château Roubine, the Cru Classé estate from Côtes de Provence, has launched a kosher cuvée from her Rhône Valley property, Domaine Chante-Bise ($24.99). This classic, easy-to-drink blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvedre is a signature of southern Rhône.

Also from France, Royal introduces five varietal wines to its expanded Château Les Riganes line of affordable, high-quality Bordeaux: Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc ($12.99). There is also a new flagship blend: Château Les Riganes Reserve ($15.99).

Royal Wine has also added kosher Greek wines to its portfolio, following the recent release of an excellent white wine called Yamas Xynisteri ($18.99) from Cyprus. Todros offers three expressions made from Muscat grapes grown on the island of Samos: a dry Samena ($24.99), the off-dry High Peaks ($24.99), and Vin Doux ($34.99), a delicious, sweet dessert wine.

Bin Nun is a new boutique Israeli winery that features red wines produced from high-quality grapes grown in Israel’s best vineyards. These lush, flavorful, and sophisticated wines include Reserve ($39.99), Cuvée ($49.99), and Songs of Solomon ($79.99).

From Italy, Bartenura Dolce Noir ($15.99) is a semi-sweet red blend of classic and Italian varieties: This luscious red wine showcases a delightful balance of fruity and earthy notes.

On a lighter note, Royal wine’s popular Bartenura line of casual Italian wines has expanded its popular line of wines in cans to now include lychee-flavored and peach-flavored Moscato ($15.99 for a pack of 4 cans),

On the spirits side, Alsace’s famous Massenez has partnered with Royal Wine to distribute their line of kosher-certified, high-end fruit brandies and cordials. Enjoy their Crème de Cassis and Crème de Pêche ($29.99), prized by mixologists in the making of cocktails, or their signature Poire Prisonnière brandy ($69.99)—perfect for gifting or welcoming guests to the holiday table.

Last but not least, the well-regarded cognac house Maison Des Moisans recently chose Royal Wine to import and distribute excellent cognacs from their Roland Bru and DEAU brands. With your choice of seven brandies and cognacs ($20 to $180), expect 5783 to be a very sweet year indeed.

To learn more about Royal Wine/Kedem, please visit https://royalwine.com/brand/kedem-wines/.

Photo Credit: Royal Wine Corp.