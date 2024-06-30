RED HORSE BY DAVID BURKE AT BERNARDS INN Presents Murder Mystery Dinner 7/12

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Test your problem-solving skills while enjoying a three-course dinner at our live Murder Mystery Dinner with a professional cast at Red Horse by David Burke at Bernards Inn, Friday July 12 from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $110++ per person.

This is not dinner theater! It is three full hours of fun, food and laughter as you and your table mates try to solve a murder. It is an interactive, challenging, fun and social night with a delicious dinner created by Chef David Burke!

Enjoy a champagne greeting and a three-course dinner while trying to solve a crime through a series of clues and interactions with the professional cast members. A professional host, along with a detective and cast members will guide you through the event filled with intrigue, murder, mystery, twists, unexpected turns and ultimately a surprise ending.

Keith O’Leary and Margo Morrison are the creators behind the Murder Mystery USA. They are award winning writers, producers, and directors with extensive backgrounds in motion picture, television, and theatrical production. Since 1985 they have been responsible for over 7000 live and virtual mystery productions worldwide and have been featured in the print and television media in over 35 different countries.

“We do not do any of those done to death, clichéd, over the top, cheesy characters and plots” promised O’Leary. “We do a very present-day “Law and Order” or “CSI” approach with a lot of humor. You will not see any feather boas, cigarette holders, or French Maids in our productions. If you want to decorate, or wear costumes, go crazy. Our shows will work anywhere, with any motif.”

Red Horse by David Burke at Bernardsville Inn is located at 27 Minebrook Road, Bernardsville, NJ 07924 with on-site parking. If you’re not driving, it is just across the street from the Bernardsville Train Station for an easy commute. Visit https://redhorsebydb.com/restaurant-bernards/home/ and call 908.766.0002. Follow the restaurant on social media @redhorsebydb_bernards and follow Chef Burke @chefdavidburke.

Photo Credit: David Burke Hospitality Management



Comments