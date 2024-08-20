Philadelphia Eagles Season - Where to Sip, Shop. and Tailgate for the Big Games

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s Bird Season in Philadelphia, and everyone is celebrating! Below are the top places to grab a beer and a bite to eat while watching the game, where to shop for the best Eagles merchandise around town, and where to tailgate before the games this season.

Dine:

State Street Pub

37 E. State Street

Media, PA 19063

(610) 627-2515

One of Media’s hottest bars, State Street Pub, is ready for the upcoming season with specials all season long, starting with an Eagles Kick Off Party on September 6th during the Brazil game. From August 21st through September 6th, all guests who order a Miller Lite draft will receive 1 entry and those who order a bucket will receive 6 entries for a chance to win tickets to the Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars home game on November 3rd, with the winner being announced following the conclusion of halftime (the winner must be present to claim the tickets). For the remainder of the season, customers can enjoy $4 Miller Lite Drafts and $22 Miller Lite buckets (5 cans per bucket), while digging into $10 wings special (12 wings per order). State Street Pub is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.- 2 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 2 a.m.

Off The Rail

109 W. State Street

Media, PA 19063

(484) 442-8669

Media’s favorite rooftop bar, Off The Rail, is back and better than ever with a season of specials for Eagles fans. During any Eagles game, guest can enjoy a cheesesteak served with a side of chips and a domestic beer of choice (Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Bud Light, Budweiser, Coors Light) for $15. All games will be shown on the 40-foot rooftop projector with the sound on for fans to cheer along their favorite team. Off The Rail is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m.-12 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m.-12 a.m.

Brooklyn Bowl

1009 Canal Street

Philadelphia, PA 19122

(215) 606-4950

Brooklyn Bowl is ready to go green for the season as they welcome birds fans in for game-day specials. Guest can enjoy $1 wings (8 or 16 wings per order) and $30 beer buckets (5 beers per bucket), while watching the game on the big screen, with the ability to bowl during the games as well. To see the hours, upcoming events and more, visit their website.

The Brass Tap

177 Markle Street

Philadelphia, PA 19127

(215) 645-9712

The Brass Tap, one of the newest craft beer bars to open in Philadelphia this year, is gearing up for their first Eagles season in the City of Brotherly Love. For all Eagles games, customers can enjoy $10 Cheesesteak eggrolls while imbibing on Garage Beer, now part-owned by Jason and Travis Kelce. Garage beer specials include $12 pitchers, $4 Lime Cans and $5 drafts. Every Sunday, Modelo drafts will also be available for $4.50 on draft. The Brass Tap is open Monday from 4 p.m.- 11 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 p.m.- midnight, Thursday from 4 p.m.- 1 a.m., Friday from 3 pm.- 2 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.- 2 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.- midnight.

Shop:

Blessed in Distress

This season, Blessed in Distress Apparel will feature 4 new designs. A birds rendition of the Philly Love sign over the Linc, a vintage Philadelphia Football design, a twist on the popular song “Feeling Good” featuring the lyrics ‘Birds Flyin’ High’ and finally, a millennial design of a CD case titled The Road To Victory album. This will include songs named after popular Philly football phrases and monumental dates and places. Prices range between $55-$65 and all new designs will drop at the end of August.

DyeHardPhilly

DyeHardPhilly, created by Northeast Philly native, Kenny Hutchinson is back and ready for the 2023 Eagles season. This year the brand will introduce new paint splatter player tees, available in any player, plus BirdGang and Winning Is For The Birds tees. Hats include the popular Kelly Green PHI Dad Hat, plus new items such as BirdGang and Dallas Sucks Trucker Hats. Additional items include glow in the dark items and popular items from last year such as Bleed Green shirts and Winning Is For The Birds shirts.

Bungee USA

Bungee USA, owned by fashion icon and Paoli native, Darrell Alston, is back with for another Eagles season with new merchandise, inspired by the team. New items include the Liberty Poncho ($175) and the #14 Jacket ($150). Additional clothing options include the popular #62 Jersey Sweater ($250), Suit Of Armor ($250) and the #20 Gas Station Shirt ($100) from last year’s collection. Bungee USA’s Eagles Collection also includes a salute to Darrell’s roots as a sneaker producer with the Fly Sneakers ($150), available in both men and woman’s sizes in grey or Eagles’ signature Kelly Green

Tailgate:

SpinDig Tailgates

SpinDig Tailgates, created by DJ Spinatra in partnership with Spartacus Events, will be throwing Eagles home-game tailgates throughout the season in lot N1. Free food and beverages will be available for guest to enjoy, with the group partnering with a local organization for each tailgate to raise money for the group.

For more information about the team and to check out their full season schedule, visit https://www.philadelphiaeagles.com

Photo Credit: K Maureen Photo

