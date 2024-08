Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paris 2024 is now in full swing and there is no better way to enjoy the exciting array of events than toasting with an exclusive selection of award-winning Prosecco DOC wines. Whether you are hosting a big watch party for the Summer Olympics or just catching your favorite sports, pour some sparkling and raise a glass to the best of the best!

BOTTEGA Prosecco DOC (SRP $27.99) There's no better way to celebrate your country winning gold. Encased in an eye-catching golden bottle, “the glamor sparkling” is sure to turn heads at any event. Crafted from 100% Glera grapes, this Prosecco DOC boasts a bright, straw yellow hue, and aromas of green apples, pear, and citrus that dance on the senses. Delicate floral notes with sage and other spices grace its finish, enhancing its complexity. The taste is a testament to its quality: soft, elegant, with lively yet balanced acidity that ensures a memorable drinking experience. (For your GOLD MEDAL)(SRP $27.99)

AVISSI Prosecco DOC (SRP $12.99) This sparkling shines with a classic straw-yellow hue, straight from the sun-kissed Veneto vineyards of Prosecco DOC. Its bouquet delights with inviting aromas of honeysuckle, while on the palate, refreshing flavors of green apple and ripe pears dance with finesse. This Prosecco offers a refreshing and lively experience, perfect for toasting to triumphs and milestones during the games. Whether paired with light appetizers or enjoyed on its own, Avissi Prosecco captures the essence of elegance and achievement, making every sip a sparkling celebration (For your SILVER MEDAL)(SRP $12.99) This sparklingAvissi Prosecco

VALDO Prosecco DOC ROSÉ (SRP 14.99) Winning the Bronze Medal is a great honor. Crafted with a blend of Glera and Pinot Noir, Valdo Marca Oro Prosecco DOC Rosé boasts a captivating soft pink color reminiscent of the Olympic podium's coveted bronze medal. However, this bubbly is far from third place; its floral and fruity scents come with subtle hints of apple, pear, and other small red fruits, offering a sensory journey that complements the festive atmosphere of the games. Perfect as a pre-dinner drink or with pasta and seafood dishes, Valdo Marca Oro Prosecco DOC Rosé will be your faithful partner to celebrate every moment at the Paris Olympics. (For your BRONZE MEDAL)(SRP 14.99)Valdo Marca Oro Prosecco DOC RoséValdo Marca Oro Prosecco DOC Rosé

As the Olympic games wind down,the party is just starting with Brilla! Rosé a sparkling wine that captures the essence of celebration. Carefully blending Glera and Pinot Noir grapes, this lively and refreshing Prosecco DOC sets the stage for an unforgettable experience. Brilla! Rosé delights with its lightness, balanced acidity, and full-bodied structure, making it a versatile companion.When you toast to Olympic triumphs, Brilla! Rosé embodies the vibrancy and elegance of France, ensuring that every celebration shines with the spirit of the Olympic Games.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producer

