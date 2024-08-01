News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

PLANTERS Nut Duos

PLANTERS Nut Duos

By: Aug. 01, 2024
PLANTERS Nut Duos Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

PLANTERS, America’s leading snack nut brand, has launched its latest innovation with PLANTERS Nut Duos.  These two nut types are combined with two flavors bring a duo-licious texture and flavor experience in one bag.

Each Nut Duos is uniquely created for any snacking occasion and comes in three crave-able flavors:

LATEST NEWS

PLANTERS Nut Duos
MINE HILL DISTILLERY and Summer Cocktail Recipes
The BEAST-NYC's Only Jet-Powered Speedboat Goes BRAT
Maison Close: Serving Elevated French Cuisine and Much More in Soho

-PLANTERS Buffalo Cashews and Ranch Almonds:
For the ultimate savory snack, Nut Duos Buffalo Cashews and Ranch Almonds combine the crunch of almonds with the creaminess of cashews. 

-PLANTERS Cocoa Cashews and Espresso Hazelnuts:
A sweet and satisfying pick-me-up, the bold taste of these espresso-dusted hazelnuts and sweet cocoa cashews makes them the perfect treat for any snacking occasion.

-PLANTERS Parmesan Cheese Cashews and Peppercorn Pistachios:
The creamy Parmesan cheese cashew pairs perfectly with the warm bite of peppercorn pistachio.

 Available in a 5-ounce resealable bag with an SRP of $4.79 at AmazonWalmart and other grocers nationwide. 

For more information on PLANTERS, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PLANTERS



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos