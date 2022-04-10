PJ BERNSTEIN on the Upper East Side for Holiday Menus

As we approach Passover, being celebrated this year from Friday, April 15th through Saturday, April 23rd, the Upper East Side's PJ Bernstein will be offering an extensive holiday menu available for catering, delivery and takeout, as well as dining in the restaurant.

A multi-generational, family-owned Jewish delicatessen and restaurant, popular amongst New Yorkers and iconic celebrities through the years such as Lucille Ball, Liza Minelli, Mel Brooks, and more recently, James Bond's Daniel Craig, PJ Bernstein has remained a staple in the New York Jewish deli dining scene for over five decades.

Highlights from their Passover Menu include specials that include Seder Plate and Matzoh Brei. A favorite is their Matzoh Ball Soup among other options. Consider appetizers such as Chopped Liver, Gefilte Fish and Stuffed Cabbage. Entrees include tender Brisket with Gravy or Whole Roasted Turkey and Chicken. Top off a meal with desserts like Fruit Rugalach, Hamantaschen and Honey Cake.

PJ Bernstein is located at 1215 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10021. For more information, please visit https://www.pjbernstein.com/ or call 212.879.0914.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PJ Bernstein