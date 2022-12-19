PATISSERIE FOUET for Christmas Dessert

For a festive Christmas dessert, New York City gem French-Japanese bakery Patisserie Fouet is offering a modern, sophisticated new take on Buche de Noel, the French Christmas log cake, that's not only delicious but sure to dress up the holiday table as well. Dating back to the 19th century, the Bûche de Noel is a French Christmas tradition inspired by the yule log that families started burning on Christmas Eve for good luck in the new year to come.

Unlike the typical log cakes that look like a swiss roll with sponge cake and cream, Chef Yoshie Shirakawa's decadent Bûche de Noel is composed of hazelnut milk chocolate mousse with a center of orange-mango compote and chocolate biscuit set on a spiced cookie and enveloped in caramel glaze. Decorated with chocolate, meringue cookies and dried orange, the cake serves 8 and is $68. Pre-orders can be placed via Patisserie Fouet's website now through December 20th. The cakes will be available for in-store pickup December 20th - 24th (by 4pm on 12/24) and delivery in Manhattan (email info@fouetnyc.com for delivery which is additional $25. Patisserie Fouet is located at 15. E 13th St. off Union Square. You can call them at 212.620.0622 and follow them on social media @fouetnyc.

About Patisserie Fouet:

The culinary artistry of Chef/Co-owner Yoshie Shirakawa is on display at this French-Japanese jewel box patisserie by day and dessert bar by night. Everything that can be made in house is from all the pastries and cakes to three types of bread. Chef Yoshie's signature dessert tasting available on weekends showcases the interplay of French and Japanese flavors and techniques, offering seasonal selections and souffles. The savory menu offers Japanese signatures and healthy favorites for all day dining, while Afternoon Tea offers a selection of sandwiches, sweets, tea cakes and hot or iced beverage. Housemade viennoiseries include croissants, macarons, and the new escargot croissant. Cakes, pound cakes, macarons, cookies and bread can be ordered online for nationwide delivery.

