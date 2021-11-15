PARTNERS COFFEE Special Broadway Cast and Crew BOGO Deal

Partners Coffee, the Brooklyn-based small batch coffee roaster with nationwide shipping and five beloved NYC cafes has a Broadway-specific promotion. To celebrate Broadway being back and give a nod to everyone involved in the productions, from Monday, 11/29 to Wednesday, 12/15, Partners Coffee will be offering a BOGO deal at all five Partners locations for any Broadway cast or crew. The cast or crew can show their Broadway ID at the counter and get a second drink on the house, so bring a friend and head on over!

Partners Coffee co-owners Adam Boyd and Amber Jacobsen opened the flagship cafe and roastery in 2012 under the name Toby's Estate on a then-deserted stretch of North 6th Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The shop quickly became the unofficial clubhouse for the burgeoning neighborhood, and Partners has since expanded its reach with a robust, and nationwide e-commerce presence, a wholesale program with clients such as Van Leeuwen, The Butcher's Daughter, and Whole Foods and brick-and-mortar cafes across three NYC boroughs.

Partners Coffee cafes are in Williamsburg, Long Island City, West Village, Vanderbilt Market Cafe, and Midtown West. Find them here.

For more information on Partners Coffee and to make a purchase on their online store, please visit https://www.partnerscoffee.com/.

Photo Credit: Ethan Covey