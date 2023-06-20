NYCWFF and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Food Truck Pop-up on Wednesday 6/21

New York City Wine and Food Festival (NYCWFF) and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers are hosting a one-day-only food truck pop-up party in celebration of 2023 Festival tickets going live.

What:

Hosted by Nick DiGiovanni, the Raising Cane’s food truck is giving away 500 craveable Chicken Finger box combos, tickets to the 2023 Festival and copies of Nick’s new book Knife Drop: Creative Recipes Anyone Can Cook. As with all of its programming, the Festival is proud to support its charitable partner God's Love We Deliver. Donations will be encouraged and accepted on-site.

The food truck pop-up party is in celebration of ticket sales going live for the 16th annual Festival and the June 27 opening of Raising Cane’s Global Flagship in Times Square, the first location of Raising Cane’s in New York. Nick DiGiovanni joins in on the festivities as a preview of FoodieCon®, the highly anticipated event debuting as part the 2023 Festival lineup that serves as the definitive insider’s mecca for content creation.

Who:

-Lee Schrager, Founder of NYCWFF

-David Ludwigson, CEO of God’s Love We Deliver

-Nick DiGiovanni, @Nick.DiGiovanni (2MM IG followers)

When:

June 21st from 11:30am - 1:30pm

Where:

42nd Street at 7th Avenue, NYC

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Raising Cane’s