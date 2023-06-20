NYCWFF and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Food Truck Pop-up on Wednesday 6/21

NYCWFF and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

The Latest Buzz in Atlantic Highlands Photo 1 The Latest Buzz in Atlantic Highlands
Chef Spotlight: Chef Miguel Gonzalez of Felix Cantina in Milford, PA Photo 2 Chef Spotlight: Chef Miguel Gonzalez of Felix Cantina in Milford, PA
Join Karamo Brown and Chambord for Pride-filled Cocktails in NYC Photo 3 Join Karamo Brown and Chambord for Pride-filled Cocktails in NYC
Photos: Casamigos Celebrates the Premiere of DOWNTOWN OWL Directed by Lily Rabe Photo 4 Photos: Casamigos Celebrates the Premiere of DOWNTOWN OWL Directed by Lily Rabe

NYCWFF and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Food Truck Pop-up on Wednesday 6/21

New York City Wine and Food Festival (NYCWFF) and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers are hosting a one-day-only food truck pop-up party in celebration of 2023 Festival tickets going live. 

What:

Hosted by Nick DiGiovanni, the Raising Cane’s food truck is giving away 500 craveable Chicken Finger box combos, tickets to the 2023 Festival and copies of Nick’s new book Knife Drop: Creative Recipes Anyone Can Cook. As with all of its programming, the Festival is proud to support its charitable partner God's Love We Deliver. Donations will be encouraged and accepted on-site. 

The food truck pop-up party is in celebration of ticket sales going live for the 16th annual Festival and the June 27 opening of Raising Cane’s Global Flagship in Times Square, the first location of Raising Cane’s in New York. Nick DiGiovanni joins in on the festivities as a preview of FoodieCon®, the highly anticipated event debuting as part  the 2023 Festival lineup that serves as the definitive insider’s mecca for content creation.

Who:

-Lee Schrager, Founder of NYCWFF

-David Ludwigson, CEO of God’s Love We Deliver

-Nick DiGiovanni, @Nick.DiGiovanni (2MM IG followers)

When: 

June 21st from 11:30am - 1:30pm

Where:

42nd Street at 7th Avenue, NYC 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Raising Cane’s



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
THE GOOD BATCH in Clinton Hill Offers Free Cookie Day Photo
THE GOOD BATCH in Clinton Hill Offers Free Cookie Day

We wanted to share some information about Free Cookie Day at The Good Batch's Clinton Hill location next Wednesday, June 21. To celebrate the end of the school year, the beloved Brooklyn-based bakery is offering free Oat Chocolate Chunk and Brown Butter Salty cookies starting at 8AM. One cookie per customer, no purchase necessary, while supplies last.

2
The Latest Buzz in Atlantic Highlands Photo
The Latest Buzz in Atlantic Highlands

With 18 restaurants worldwide and his hands-on approach it seems impossible that Chef David Burke has the time for a new hobby? However, with four decades of experience and numerous awards behind him Burke has proven more than once he’s one very smart and determined cookie. Burke’s new hobby does most of the work for him. Beekeeping.

3
SOCIAL SUPPER SERIES Summer Pop-up at East Villages Downtown Social Photo
SOCIAL SUPPER SERIES Summer Pop-up at East Village's Downtown Social

There’s a pop-up experience that’s happening in the East Village hotspot, Downtown Social! 

4
Balkan StrEAT in the West Village Debuts New Breakfast Menu Items Photo
Balkan StrEAT in the West Village Debuts New Breakfast Menu Items

Here’s some good news for our readers that are looking to up their breakfast game. Balkan StrEAT, the popular Balkan street food concept in the West Village has launched their new breakfast menu and coffee program. 

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

THE GOOD BATCH in Clinton Hill Offers Free Cookie DayTHE GOOD BATCH in Clinton Hill Offers Free Cookie Day
Review: CASSIE AND THE LIGHTS at 59E59 Street Theaters-A Captivating Portrayal of SisterhoodReview: CASSIE AND THE LIGHTS at 59E59 Street Theaters-A Captivating Portrayal of Sisterhood
The Latest Buzz in Atlantic HighlandsThe Latest Buzz in Atlantic Highlands
SOCIAL SUPPER SERIES Summer Pop-up at East Village's Downtown SocialSOCIAL SUPPER SERIES Summer Pop-up at East Village's Downtown Social

Videos

Video: Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond Video Video: Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You