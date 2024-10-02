NYC Restaurants Raise Awareness of Food Waste Issue

Make Food, Not Waste
Our readers will like to know that celebrated chefs from top New York City restaurants including Bar Contra, Corima, Le Crocodile, The Musket Room, Rezdora and more are teaming up with Mill, the award-winning food recycling system, to raise awareness around food waste in the first-ever Make Food, Not Waste Restaurant Week now through October 6. This significant initiative is launching just ahead of NYC rolling out mandatory curbside composting to all boroughs on October 7th.
As part of the series, each participating restaurant will make an unprecedented commitment to produce no food waste during the week, and create a special labeled dish on their menus that embodies their perspective on no-waste cooking.
To support their commitment, participating restaurants are utilizing Mill food recyclers, which dry and grind food scraps to be used in a composting process or turned into chicken feed.
The Make Food, Not Waste Restaurant Week is also raising $10,000 for Lower East Side Ecology, which supports the city's community composting efforts.
Select participating restaurants and the special dishes on their menus, include:
Additionally participating restaurants include Bar Contra, Bar Blondeau, June, Le Crocodile, Rhodora, and Win Son.
Videos