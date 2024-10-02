NYC Restaurants Raise Awareness of Food Waste Issue

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Our readers will like to know that celebrated chefs from top New York City restaurants including Bar Contra, Corima, Le Crocodile, The Musket Room, Rezdora and more are teaming up with Mill, the award-winning food recycling system, to raise awareness around food waste in the first-ever Make Food, Not Waste Restaurant Week now through October 6. This significant initiative is launching just ahead of NYC rolling out mandatory curbside composting to all boroughs on October 7th.



As part of the series, each participating restaurant will make an unprecedented commitment to produce no food waste during the week, and create a special labeled dish on their menus that embodies their perspective on no-waste cooking.



To support their commitment, participating restaurants are utilizing Mill food recyclers, which dry and grind food scraps to be used in a composting process or turned into chicken feed.



The Make Food, Not Waste Restaurant Week is also raising $10,000 for Lower East Side Ecology, which supports the city's community composting efforts.



Select participating restaurants and the special dishes on their menus, include:

Corima: Kampachi Crudo - with mushrooms, fermented husk cherry salsa, celtuce and chicharron furikake Kampachi "Empanada" - with kampachi collar, mushrooms, foie gras, celery root and quelites, served over pickled ramps

Greywind: Caramelized Bread Pudding French Toast with Stone Fruit Sherbet - made with leftover milk bread, and a sherbet made with stone fruit “seconds” that Chef has been collecting and saving in the freezer.

The Musket Room: Fried Plantain Panna Cotta - served with curry ice cream, a plantain peel caramel, peanut praline “snow” and a rye peanut crunch Butternut Sassafras Soda - with maple sorbet

Nami Nori: Lobster Dip with yuzu gelee, celery and crispy rice chips



Additionally participating restaurants include Bar Contra, Bar Blondeau, June, Le Crocodile, Rhodora, and Win Son.

Photo Credit: Noah Fecks

Comments