NYC RESTAURANT WEEK-Time to Make Reservations!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Reservations for NYC Restaurant Week are now open. The event features the summer's highly anticipated dining opportunities throughout the five boroughs. It runs from July 22nd to August 18th for a total of four weeks. The prix-fixe program invites guests to sample the array of eateries with cuisine options galore. Created in 1992 as a one-time event to welcome the Democratic National Convention, the program found a strong following and has continued for decades.

NYC Restaurant Week offers prix-fixe menus starting at $30 at hundreds of participating restaurants and neighborhood favorites. Taxes, tips, and beverages are not included. To peruse participating restaurants and to book your table, visit the official NYC Restaurant Week page starting on July 16 and continuing to the end of the program. Make your reservations by visiting https://www.nyctourism.com/restaurant-week/. We like that restuarants are organized by neighborhood and cuisine type.

Check out some of our favorite eateries with many tastes and styles that are participaing!

Sempri Oggi on the Upper West Side

Monterey in Midtown East

Victor's Cafe in the Theatre District

Pineapple Club in the East Village

Hortus NYC in NoMad

Casa Bond in NoHo

abc cocina in the Flatiron

Malibu Farm on South Street at the Seaport

Four Twenty-Five in Midtown

Pink Taco in the Theatre District

Restaurants may participate for one, two, three or all four weeks. Some restaurants are offering their NYC Restaurant Week menu through September 1st. In general, restaurants have opted into certain meal periods from Monday through Friday. Saturdays are excluded from the program; Sunday participation is optional. Please check each participating restaurant's website for hours of operation and regularly scheduled closings. Take out and delivery are not options for the meal specials.

Cheers to the good times ahead while you enjoy summertime in the city!

Photo Credit: Marina Kennedy

Comments