NYC RESTAURANT WEEK Comes to the City 7/22 to 8/18

NYC Restaurant Week features the summer's highly anticipated dining opportunities throughout the five boroughs. It runs from July 22nnd to August 18th for a total of four weeks. The prix-fixe program invites guests to sample the array of eateries with cuisine options galore. Created in 1992 as a one-time event to welcome the Democratic National Convention, the program found a strong following and has continued for decades.

The program will offer prix-fixe menus starting at $30 at hundreds of participating restaurants and neighborhood favorites. Taxes, tips, and beverages are not included. To peruse participating restaurants and to book your table, visit the official NYC Restaurant Week page starting on July 16 found here: https://www.nyctourism.com/restaurant-week/.

Restaurants may participate for one, two, three or all four weeks. Some restaurants are offering their NYC Restaurant Week menu through September 1st. In general, restaurants have opted into certain meal periods from Monday through Friday. Saturdays are excluded from the program; Sunday participation is optional. Please check each participating restaurant's website for hours of operation and regularly scheduled closings. Take out and delivery are not options for the meal specials.

Photo Credit: Marina Kennedy



Comments