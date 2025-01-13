NYC RESTAURANT WEEK 2025 and Broadway Week-Winter Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



2025 in the city just got better with the upcoming NYC Restaurant Week and Broadway Week that actually last for 3 full weeks from January 21st to February 9th.

During the great meal deal, guests can sample a variety of cuisines across the five boroughs with prix-fixe 2-course lunches and 3-course dinners for $30, $45 and $60. These prices do not include beverages, taxes or tips. Reservations are now open by visiting HERE and you can also peruse the participating restaurants along with their individual details.

There are hundreds of restaurants that participate in NYC Restaurant Week and destinations in all 5 of the boroughs. Enjoy dining at a new one or a preferred neighborhood spot. Some of our favorite eateries you can visit during the event include Bar Primi in the Penn District; Porter House Bar & Grill at Columbus Circle; Le Rivage in the Theatre District; Four Twenty-Five in Midtown East; Heritage Grand Bakery, Restaurant & Pizza Bar in Midtown; Casa Bond in the NoHo; Alta Calidad in Brooklyn; B&L Diner in Herald Square; The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at The Times Square Edition; Hedge & Hearth at The Standard Plaza; and Sereneco in Brooklyn.

And this year, NYC Restaurant Week coincides with Broadway Week when you can enjoy BOGO deals on many of dazzling and exciting shows. Visit HERE for more information and to obtain tickets to a production you've been wanting to see.

Gather your group and make it an afternoon or a night out to remember. NYC Restaurant Week and Broadway Week are great opportunities to enjoy top food and entertainment with family and friends.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy

Comments