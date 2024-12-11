NORDSTROM NYC Special Event Rings in the Holidays

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nordstrom NYC recently celebrated its Wonder All the Way campaign and holiday takeover, The Blizz on 57th Street, in New York City with a one night only private shopping event for VIPs, media, industry tastemakers, customers, and friends of Nordstrom.

The notable attendees included Olivia Kim, Nordstrom SVP of Creative Merchandising; Rickie De Sole, Nordstrom VP, Fashion Director; Jian DeLeon, Nordstrom Men’s Fashion Director; Tiffany Haddish, Actress; Amy Sedaris, Actress; Busy Philipps, Actress; Molly Ringwald, Actress; Ronny Chieng, Actor; Jessica Joffe, Actress; Laura Kim, Designer; Fernando Garcia, Designer; Ezra J. William, Influencer; and Hanne Gaby Odiele, Model.

The festive takeover transformed the flagship store inside and out, featuring a cast of larger-than-life inflatable characters voiced by the legendary filmmaker and actor John Waters and the unmistakable voice of actress Fran Drescher.

These inflatables, inspired by iconic fictional New York City staples, served as an entertaining visual treat for guests of all ages through sound installations, an interactive treasure map helping guests find the Blizz and their creature friends, immersive activities to win prizes, and exclusive holiday collectibles available only at Nordstrom NYC.

Each floor of the flagship was decked out in holiday cheer and featured fun interactive games including a claw machine, ring toss, balloon darts, pin-the-beard, spin-to-win classic arcade games and more. While they shopped, guests dined on holiday themed treats including New York City street cart pretzels, hot dogs, and roasted nuts.

The Blizz on 57th Street will be on display at the Nordstrom NYC Men’s & Women’s stores through January 5, 2025

Nordstrom NYC Women’s Store is located at 225 W 57th St. The Men’s Store is located at 235 W 57th St.

For more information on Nordstrom, please visit their website HERE.

Photo Credit: Rupert Ramsay, BFA.com

