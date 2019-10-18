NEW YORK COMEDY FESTIVAL and Hal Rubenstein Team Up to Debut “Hungry for Laughs” on 11/5

The New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) announced its first annual Hungry for Laughs event - a night showcasing the talent of New York City's top chefs and comedians, highlighted by a performance by Randy Rainbow, in support of the Gay Men's Health Crisis (GMHC). As part of this year's 16th annual, week-long laugh fest taking over the Big Apple November 4th - 10th, Hungry for Laughs will make its debut on Tuesday, November 5th at The Helen Mills Event Space and Theater with two shows: Cocktails and bites at 5:30 p.m. with the 7:00 p.m. comedy show, and cocktails and bites at 7:00 p.m. followed by the 8:30 p.m. comedy show.

To purchase tickets visit nycomedyfestival.com or gmhc.org/hungryforlaughs .

GMHC is the world's first and leading provider of HIV/AIDS prevention, care, advocacy and support. Together, NYCF founder and producer, Caroline Hirsch in partnership with veteran restaurant critic, Hal Rubenstein, created this collaborative, first-of-its-kind event in celebration of New York City's food and comedy scenes, bringing together a diverse roster of talent for a special night of giving back.

Participating restaurants include Pastis, Keith McNally and Chef Stephen Starr's never-can-get-in reinvention of one of New York's favorite dining spots, Ed Schoenfeld's and award winning Chef Joe Ng's Red Farm, Angie Mar's deservedly praised Beatrice Inn, John DeLucie's Ainslie, as well as his newest still-a-secret project located inside HGU New York Hotel, Top Chef winner and Food Network Star Geoffrey Zakarian's The Lamb's Club, Tom Valenti's popular Oxbow Tavern, Sak's fashionably luxe new import L'Avenue, and a half dozen more.

"Each year, the New York Comedy Festival is committed to bringing unique and appealing events to the city, while also giving back to organizations that need it the most," said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway. "Hungry for Laughs will not only celebrate the very core of what this city has to offer - exquisite cuisine - but also what we love the most - comedy at its finest - so we felt it was only natural to pair the two for a one-of-a-kind experience."

All proceeds from Hungry for Laughs will directly benefit GMHC - Rubenstein sits on their board - and those affected by this now manageable, but still incurable disease, furthering both Hirsch and Rubenstein's career-long commitment to giving back to those in need.

In 2007, Hirsch created Stand-Up for Heroes (SUFH) in partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to support wounded veterans and their families. Now in its 13th year, SUFH is a signature event of the NYCF, having raised over $50 million. As part of this year's event lineup, SUFH will officially kickoff the NYCF on Monday, November 4th at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK COMEDY FESTIVAL

Now in its sixteenth year, the New York Comedy Festival is produced by Carolines on Broadway. The festival has featured the country's top comedians, including Judd Apatow, Hannibal Buress, Bill Burr, Margaret Cho, Billy Crystal, Larry David, Ricky Gervais, Kathy Griffin, Kevin Hart, John Leguizamo, Norm Macdonald, Bill Maher, Tig Notaro, Nick Offerman, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes, to name a few. In 2007, the festival launched the "Stand Up for Heroes" event to benefit The Bob Woodruff Foundation, which has featured performances by Stephen Colbert, Ricky Gervais, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, John Mulaney, Trevor, Noah, John Oliver, Conan O'Brien, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ray Romano, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, and Robin Williams, among others. To date, the "Stand Up for Heroes" events have raised over $50 million. For more information please visit the NYCF website , like the NYCF Facebook page, and follow the NYCF on Twitter, @NYComedyFest.

ABOUT Hal Rubenstein

A proud board member of the Gay Men's Health Crisis, Hal Rubenstein's wry, savvy and uplifting views on women, style, relationships and dining out have made him one of the most respected and influential voices in both the fashion and food industry, a unique position of dual influence for over three decades. Rubenstein was a founding editor of Details in the 80's when it was regarded as downtown's Bible. He created and edited the cult classic Egg Magazine, was Men's Style Director of The New York Times Magazine, and was a founding editor of the game-changing nStyle Magazine where he served as Fashion Director for 15 years. More recently, Rubenstein has had an eponymous clothing line on HSN, consulted and produced events for Giorgio Armani, Coach, Neiman Marcus, DKNY, Tod's, American Express, Tommy Hilfiger and Jones New York.. As a restaurant and hotel consultant, he's advised Keith McNally Steve Hanson, Sirio Maccioni, Phil Suarez, Todd English, Eva Chow, Amy Sacco, Tony Goldman and Ian Shrager. A CFDA lifetime achievement winner, Rubenstein is the author of 7 books including his newest Walls of Change: The Story of Wynwood Walls which will be published in time for this year's Art Basel. Next month Rubenstein will launch his new highly anticipated multi-platform endeavor - THE HAPPY GROWNUP, the first ever playbook for celebrating and reinventing life after 50, for the 100,000,000+ Americans who are now realizing that life need never stop being exciting, satisfying and full of unexpected wonder. Online, on Spotify, on social media, THE HAPPY GROWNUP will be their go-to source for seasoned advice, information and upliftment.

