NEW HOPE AND LAMBERTVILLE RESTAURANT WEEK 1/13-1/27

Over two dozen restaurants will participate in the very first New Hope and Lambertville Restaurant Week.
One of the region's most celebrated dining scenes is thrilled to present it's very first restaurant week celebration. The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Lambertville Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce the first New Hope and Lambertville Restaurant Week Presented by Union Chill, taking place from January 13 to 27, 2025.
More than two dozen acclaimed restaurants from both sides of the Delaware River will offer specially priced prix fixe three-course lunch and/or dinner menus for $35 and/or $55 each, providing diners with an exceptional culinary experience in these charming river towns. Dishes will range from local favorites to exclusive Restaurant Week dishes. New Hope participating restaurants include: Anzu Social, GreenHouse New Hope, Havana, Italian Cucina, Karla’s, Logan Inn, Martine’s Riverhouse, Nektar Wine Bar, OldeStone Steakhouse, River House at Odette’s, The Salt House, Triumph Brewing Company and V Spot. Lambertville restaurants include: Chive Cafe, De Floret El Tule, Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn, Local Greek, Pru Thai, Revolution Woodfire Dining, The Black Bass Hotel, The Starving Artists Cafe, Under The Moon and Woolverton Inn. Make your reservations now, come hungry and head to Bucks County for some of the best eats, wine lists, views and vibes in the tri-state region. Menus, hours and price points are posted at www dot visitnewhope dot com/restaurant-week and www dot lambertvillechamber dot com. New menus are being posted every day leading up to the event!
"The first-ever New Hope and Lambertville Restaurant Week is the best of both worlds. It is a win-win for foodies and culinary enthusiasts from both Pennsylvania and New Jersey," said New Hope Chamber President Michael Sklar - who also co-owns Oldestone Steakhouse and GreenHouse. "We are thrilled to bring together some of the most celebrated and most beautiful restaurants on both sides of the river for this grand 15 day event that will feature some of our culinary community's best chefs, dishes, wines and cocktails. There's something for every taste and type of cuisine - to every setting and vibe. Come as you are for a casual weeknight out with friends and neighbors, or get dressed up and make it a special date night on the town."
For the first-ever New Hope and Lambertville Restaurant Week Presented By Union Chill, look for some of the best restaurants in Bucks County and South Jersey to fire up signature dishes, off-menu specials, perfect wine pairings, sensational sweets and so much more.
Settings range from indoor to outdoor, fine dining to casual, steakhouses to BYO, and everything in between. Participating restaurants will feature diverse cuisines and dining settings, ranging from casual eateries to fine dining establishments. Each restaurant will offer its own unique prix fixe menu at various price points, allowing guests to explore a variety of flavors and dining experiences.
NEW HOPE PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS
OldeStone Steakhouse
15 S Main St, New Hope, PA 18938
(215) 862-7044
One of the most unique dining settings in America! Enjoy a metropolitan steakhouse experience in historic New Hope.The Bar at Oldestone serves authentic cocktails and offers a first-rate menu; while the refined dining and private rooms of Oldestone Steakhouse inspire with USDA prime steaks, chops, seafood, raw bar, salads, sides and appreciably more. For distinctive cuisine in an iconic atmosphere – make Oldestone your next great dining destination. Located inside of a 152-year-old church, our steakhouse offers a dining experience like no other! Perfect for date nights, anniversaries, celebrations & occassions of all sizes.
River House at Odette’s
274 S River Rd. New Hope, PA 18938
215.682.2022
Poised at the site of Odette Myrtil’s 1920s cabaret, our reimagined restaurant and bar at
River House marries the elegance of an upscale, classic chophouse with Odette’s flirtatious past. Experience stunning views of the Delaware River complemented by truly genuine hospitality, and indulge in a meticulously designed menu of prime cuts of steak, the freshest seafood and lively spirits.
GreenHouse New Hope
90 S Main St, New Hope, PA 18938
(215) 693-1657
GreenHouse offers an unparalleled local experience. Featuring Saturday and Sunday brunch, live music on Friday and Sunday. Serving up craft beers and spirits.
Havana
105 S Main St, New Hope, PA 18938
(215) 862-9897
Although they are famous for crab cakes and Fajitas, their menu is highlighted by sophisticated flavor profiles and large portions with something for everyone.
Karla’s
5 W Mechanic St, New Hope, PA 18938
(215) 862-2612
Established in 1978, this charming eatery serves housemade, European-inspired fare & Sunday brunch. Karla's is both a restaurant and a bar featuring open air seating and extensive wine selection from across the globe. The welcoming environment at this New Hope staple has made it a local favorite for over 30 years!
Nektar Wine Bar
8 W Mechanic St, New Hope, PA 18938
(267) 743-2109
Nektar is a wine, beer, and whiskey bar located in the heart of New Hope Pennsylvania. This intimate bar across from the Bucks County Playhouse provides a great place to enjoy a bite to eat before or after the show. In the winter, you’ll find Nektar to be a warm place to settle in with a whiskey to warm your insides, or a glass of wine to appreciate with selections from our charcuterie. Ask one of our servers to help you select the perfect wine, beer or whiskey to accompany any of the delicious items on our food menu.
Meant for sharing, our chef creates wonderful small plates from products sourced from local farms and suppliers. Small plates, sandwiches, salads, charcuterie meats, artisanal cheeses and desserts provide something for just about any time of day.
Ferry + Main Restaurant at the Logan Inn
10 W Ferry St, New Hope, PA 18938
(215) 862-2300
Ferry + Main, the restaurant at the Logan Inn – a community living room – serves as a place for locals, weekenders, and visitors to meet, greet, and eat. Our comfortable dining room welcomes all, whether for a small plate and drink on our patio, a leisurely three-course meal near the cozy fireplace, or dessert and a digestif at our full-service bar, which offers classic spirits, hand-crafted cocktails, a smart wine list, and local brews.
Anzu Social
9 S. Main St, New Hope, PA 18938
(267) 396-7700
Part of the Logan Inn campus, The Mansion Inn can be found on the main street of New Hope, PA. As a 1700s private residence turned Victorian Inn, the Mansion Inn exudes charm and elegance, a perfect destination for your next getaway. Mansion Inn is also home to Anzu Social, a new Asian-fusion culinary experience. A new Asian-fusion culinary experience. where art meets ambiance in a symphony of style. Perfect for your next date night!
Italian Cucina
6 Stockton Ave, New Hope, PA 18938
(215) 862-3818
An intimate fine Italian dining experience, Italian Cucina is one of New Hope's hidden gems! Bring your own bottle to this charming and delectable local favorite. Italian Cucina is a family owned restaurant dedicated to friendly service and simply outstanding Italian food.
Martine’s Riverhouse
14 E Ferry St, New Hope, PA 18938
(215) 862-2966
For the past 40 years we have been there for you…As a staple of New Hope we have been celebrating your weddings, birthdays and first dates. Sharing sunny days on the deck and late nights at the bar; the legacy continues as we look forward to serving you soon. Known for some of the very best views dining right on the river!
The Salt House
7 E Ferry St, New Hope, PA 18938
(267) 740-7908
The Salt House is located in the heart of beautiful New Hope, Pennsylvania and offers seasonal dishes using local ingredients. It is perhaps best described as “creative and elevated pub fare served in a 1751 stone building that feels straight out of a fairytale”. Lunch, dinner and late-night supper are available by the roaring fire in the tavern, in the upstairs library lounge or alfresco on the brick patio. Owner and Executive Chef Steven Lau settled in scenic Bucks County after a career traveling the globe as a recording artist and a senior executive at Warner Brothers. He later attended the Culinary Institute of America and founded an award-winning winery in the Napa Valley.
V Spot
18 N Main St, New Hope, PA 18938
(877) 778-3426
Experience the dining delights of organic plant based cuisine. We offer artfully presented farm-to-table real food. You can enjoy our fine dishes GF, animal-f ree, and oil f ree, because V-Spot Food feeds your body and soul for a happier, healthier life. Join us for this magical experience, where the comfort of fire meets the passion of vegan cuisine. Whether it’s a romantic date night or a cheerful gathering, the glow of the V-Spot awaits. Let’s make this season unforgettable—one flame and one bite at a time.
Triumph Brewing Company
400 Union Square Dr, New Hope, PA 18938
(215) 862-8300
Triumph Brewing Company is a brewpub featuring hand-crafted beer and a locally-sourced menu and cocktails with live music and special events seven days a week!
More to be announced!
NEW JERSEY PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS:
Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn
11 Bridge St, Lambertville, NJ 08530
(609) 397-8300
Treat yourself to an unforgettable escape in our historic 19th century train station, lovingly converted into an award-winning restaurant and elegant hotel. Just one hour from Philadelphia and New York City, we are the ideal getaway for unforgettable dinners, business meetings, social events and destination weddings. Drink in breathtaking sunsets over the Delaware River flowing peacefully past our front door. Lounge in your exquisite room with elegant appointments and stunning views. Indulge in decadent culinary creations at our Lambertville, NJ restaurant where local ingredients are showcased with flair. Celebrate your special day surrounded by love, impeccable service and indescribable scenery.
Chive Cafe
74 N Main St., Lambertville, NJ 08530
(609) 397-3737
Casual, chic cafe serving healthy, vegetarian, and breakfast options, plus coffee, and desserts.
Pru Thai
24 Bridge St, Lambertville, NJ 08530
609.942.4040
A neighborhood gem serving high-quality, traditional Thai cuisine in NJ since 2004. Whether you're craving savory Pad Thai, rich Duck Red Curry, or our Drunken Noodles, we've got you covered.
Under The Moon
23 N Union St, Lambertville, NJ 08530
(609) 397-1710
Inspired by American, Italian, Spanish cuisine, in our restaurant, bar and catering company, we are proud to provide amazing food and excellent service!
Black Bass Hotel
3774 River Rd, Lumberville, PA 18933
(215) 297-9260
Unmatchable views, historic charm, and a warm welcoming staff greet you at the Black Bass Hotel. It is the perfect setting to relax and unwind for a variety of gatherings. Escape the craziness of everyday life as you settle in the heart of charming Bucks County. Built in 1745, we are one of the oldest inns in the country. Situated along the Delaware River, you’ll enjoy the magical views as you relax and feel as if you have traveled to another time. Enjoy seasonal menus, quaint, picturesque dining rooms and taverns, and perfectly appointed suites. Enjoy the allure of our international menu as you savor the river views. Rest assured we remain committed to providing you with a memorable dining experience at our magical historic inn.
