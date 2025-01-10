NEW HOPE AND LAMBERTVILLE RESTAURANT WEEK 1/13-1/27

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of the region's most celebrated dining scenes is thrilled to present it's very first restaurant week celebration. The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Lambertville Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce the first New Hope and Lambertville Restaurant Week Presented by Union Chill, taking place from January 13 to 27, 2025.

More than two dozen acclaimed restaurants from both sides of the Delaware River will offer specially priced prix fixe three-course lunch and/or dinner menus for $35 and/or $55 each, providing diners with an exceptional culinary experience in these charming river towns. Dishes will range from local favorites to exclusive Restaurant Week dishes. New Hope participating restaurants include: Anzu Social, GreenHouse New Hope, Havana, Italian Cucina, Karla’s, Logan Inn, Martine’s Riverhouse, Nektar Wine Bar, OldeStone Steakhouse, River House at Odette’s, The Salt House, Triumph Brewing Company and V Spot. Lambertville restaurants include: Chive Cafe, De Floret El Tule, Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn, Local Greek, Pru Thai, Revolution Woodfire Dining, The Black Bass Hotel, The Starving Artists Cafe, Under The Moon and Woolverton Inn. Make your reservations now, come hungry and head to Bucks County for some of the best eats, wine lists, views and vibes in the tri-state region. Menus, hours and price points are posted at www dot visitnewhope dot com/restaurant-week and www dot lambertvillechamber dot com. New menus are being posted every day leading up to the event!



"The first-ever New Hope and Lambertville Restaurant Week is the best of both worlds. It is a win-win for foodies and culinary enthusiasts from both Pennsylvania and New Jersey," said New Hope Chamber President Michael Sklar - who also co-owns Oldestone Steakhouse and GreenHouse. "We are thrilled to bring together some of the most celebrated and most beautiful restaurants on both sides of the river for this grand 15 day event that will feature some of our culinary community's best chefs, dishes, wines and cocktails. There's something for every taste and type of cuisine - to every setting and vibe. Come as you are for a casual weeknight out with friends and neighbors, or get dressed up and make it a special date night on the town."



For the first-ever New Hope and Lambertville Restaurant Week Presented By Union Chill, look for some of the best restaurants in Bucks County and South Jersey to fire up signature dishes, off-menu specials, perfect wine pairings, sensational sweets and so much more.



Settings range from indoor to outdoor, fine dining to casual, steakhouses to BYO, and everything in between. Participating restaurants will feature diverse cuisines and dining settings, ranging from casual eateries to fine dining establishments. Each restaurant will offer its own unique prix fixe menu at various price points, allowing guests to explore a variety of flavors and dining experiences.



NEW HOPE PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS



OldeStone Steakhouse

15 S Main St, New Hope, PA 18938

(215) 862-7044



One of the most unique dining settings in America! Enjoy a metropolitan steakhouse experience in historic New Hope.The Bar at Oldestone serves authentic cocktails and offers a first-rate menu; while the refined dining and private rooms of Oldestone Steakhouse inspire with USDA prime steaks, chops, seafood, raw bar, salads, sides and appreciably more. For distinctive cuisine in an iconic atmosphere – make Oldestone your next great dining destination. Located inside of a 152-year-old church, our steakhouse offers a dining experience like no other! Perfect for date nights, anniversaries, celebrations & occassions of all sizes.



River House at Odette’s

274 S River Rd. New Hope, PA 18938

215.682.2022



Poised at the site of Odette Myrtil’s 1920s cabaret, our reimagined restaurant and bar at

River House marries the elegance of an upscale, classic chophouse with Odette’s flirtatious past. Experience stunning views of the Delaware River complemented by truly genuine hospitality, and indulge in a meticulously designed menu of prime cuts of steak, the freshest seafood and lively spirits.



GreenHouse New Hope

90 S Main St, New Hope, PA 18938

(215) 693-1657



GreenHouse offers an unparalleled local experience. Featuring Saturday and Sunday brunch, live music on Friday and Sunday. Serving up craft beers and spirits.



Havana

105 S Main St, New Hope, PA 18938

(215) 862-9897



Although they are famous for crab cakes and Fajitas, their menu is highlighted by sophisticated flavor profiles and large portions with something for everyone.



Karla’s

5 W Mechanic St, New Hope, PA 18938

(215) 862-2612



Established in 1978, this charming eatery serves housemade, European-inspired fare & Sunday brunch. Karla's is both a restaurant and a bar featuring open air seating and extensive wine selection from across the globe. The welcoming environment at this New Hope staple has made it a local favorite for over 30 years!



Nektar Wine Bar

8 W Mechanic St, New Hope, PA 18938

(267) 743-2109



Nektar is a wine, beer, and whiskey bar located in the heart of New Hope Pennsylvania. This intimate bar across from the Bucks County Playhouse provides a great place to enjoy a bite to eat before or after the show. In the winter, you’ll find Nektar to be a warm place to settle in with a whiskey to warm your insides, or a glass of wine to appreciate with selections from our charcuterie. Ask one of our servers to help you select the perfect wine, beer or whiskey to accompany any of the delicious items on our food menu.



Meant for sharing, our chef creates wonderful small plates from products sourced from local farms and suppliers. Small plates, sandwiches, salads, charcuterie meats, artisanal cheeses and desserts provide something for just about any time of day.



Ferry + Main Restaurant at the Logan Inn

10 W Ferry St, New Hope, PA 18938

(215) 862-2300



Ferry + Main, the restaurant at the Logan Inn – a community living room – serves as a place for locals, weekenders, and visitors to meet, greet, and eat. Our comfortable dining room welcomes all, whether for a small plate and drink on our patio, a leisurely three-course meal near the cozy fireplace, or dessert and a digestif at our full-service bar, which offers classic spirits, hand-crafted cocktails, a smart wine list, and local brews.



Anzu Social

9 S. Main St, New Hope, PA 18938

(267) 396-7700



Part of the Logan Inn campus, The Mansion Inn can be found on the main street of New Hope, PA. As a 1700s private residence turned Victorian Inn, the Mansion Inn exudes charm and elegance, a perfect destination for your next getaway. Mansion Inn is also home to Anzu Social, a new Asian-fusion culinary experience. A new Asian-fusion culinary experience. where art meets ambiance in a symphony of style. Perfect for your next date night!



Italian Cucina

6 Stockton Ave, New Hope, PA 18938

(215) 862-3818



An intimate fine Italian dining experience, Italian Cucina is one of New Hope's hidden gems! Bring your own bottle to this charming and delectable local favorite. Italian Cucina is a family owned restaurant dedicated to friendly service and simply outstanding Italian food.



Martine’s Riverhouse

14 E Ferry St, New Hope, PA 18938

(215) 862-2966



For the past 40 years we have been there for you…As a staple of New Hope we have been celebrating your weddings, birthdays and first dates. Sharing sunny days on the deck and late nights at the bar; the legacy continues as we look forward to serving you soon. Known for some of the very best views dining right on the river!



The Salt House

7 E Ferry St, New Hope, PA 18938

(267) 740-7908



The Salt House is located in the heart of beautiful New Hope, Pennsylvania and offers seasonal dishes using local ingredients. It is perhaps best described as “creative and elevated pub fare served in a 1751 stone building that feels straight out of a fairytale”. Lunch, dinner and late-night supper are available by the roaring fire in the tavern, in the upstairs library lounge or alfresco on the brick patio. Owner and Executive Chef Steven Lau settled in scenic Bucks County after a career traveling the globe as a recording artist and a senior executive at Warner Brothers. He later attended the Culinary Institute of America and founded an award-winning winery in the Napa Valley.



V Spot

18 N Main St, New Hope, PA 18938

(877) 778-3426



Experience the dining delights of organic plant based cuisine. We offer artfully presented farm-to-table real food. You can enjoy our fine dishes GF, animal-f ree, and oil f ree, because V-Spot Food feeds your body and soul for a happier, healthier life. Join us for this magical experience, where the comfort of fire meets the passion of vegan cuisine. Whether it’s a romantic date night or a cheerful gathering, the glow of the V-Spot awaits. Let’s make this season unforgettable—one flame and one bite at a time.



Triumph Brewing Company

400 Union Square Dr, New Hope, PA 18938

(215) 862-8300



Triumph Brewing Company is a brewpub featuring hand-crafted beer and a locally-sourced menu and cocktails with live music and special events seven days a week!



More to be announced!



NEW JERSEY PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS:



Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn

11 Bridge St, Lambertville, NJ 08530

(609) 397-8300



Treat yourself to an unforgettable escape in our historic 19th century train station, lovingly converted into an award-winning restaurant and elegant hotel. Just one hour from Philadelphia and New York City, we are the ideal getaway for unforgettable dinners, business meetings, social events and destination weddings. Drink in breathtaking sunsets over the Delaware River flowing peacefully past our front door. Lounge in your exquisite room with elegant appointments and stunning views. Indulge in decadent culinary creations at our Lambertville, NJ restaurant where local ingredients are showcased with flair. Celebrate your special day surrounded by love, impeccable service and indescribable scenery.



Chive Cafe

74 N Main St., Lambertville, NJ 08530

(609) 397-3737



Casual, chic cafe serving healthy, vegetarian, and breakfast options, plus coffee, and desserts.



Pru Thai

24 Bridge St, Lambertville, NJ 08530

609.942.4040



A neighborhood gem serving high-quality, traditional Thai cuisine in NJ since 2004. Whether you're craving savory Pad Thai, rich Duck Red Curry, or our Drunken Noodles, we've got you covered.



Under The Moon

23 N Union St, Lambertville, NJ 08530

(609) 397-1710



Inspired by American, Italian, Spanish cuisine, in our restaurant, bar and catering company, we are proud to provide amazing food and excellent service!



Black Bass Hotel

3774 River Rd, Lumberville, PA 18933

(215) 297-9260



Unmatchable views, historic charm, and a warm welcoming staff greet you at the Black Bass Hotel. It is the perfect setting to relax and unwind for a variety of gatherings. Escape the craziness of everyday life as you settle in the heart of charming Bucks County. Built in 1745, we are one of the oldest inns in the country. Situated along the Delaware River, you’ll enjoy the magical views as you relax and feel as if you have traveled to another time. Enjoy seasonal menus, quaint, picturesque dining rooms and taverns, and perfectly appointed suites. Enjoy the allure of our international menu as you savor the river views. Rest assured we remain committed to providing you with a memorable dining experience at our magical historic inn.





6 Woolverton Rd, Stockton, NJ 08559

(609) 397-0802



Step into a world where culinary artistry meets rustic charm, where every dish tells a story of passion and creativity. At The Woolverton Inn, Chef Lance Knowling brings a symphony of flavors to life, weaving together local ingredients and global inspirations with expert technic and creativity. Dedicated to excellence and with a flair for innovation, Chef Lance invites you on a gastronomic journey like no other, promising an unforgettable dining experience that tantalizes the senses and leaves a lasting impression.



El Tule

49 N Main St, Lambertville, NJ 08530

(609) 773-0007



Having relocated to the United States from Peru in 1992, the Egoavil and Anguino Family sought the opportunities their new home offered. Together they have successfully realized their family dream of owning and operating their own restaurant. El Tule was previously the home of another restaurant offering Mexican fare. The Egoavil and Anguino Family have infused the eatery with a vibe all its own. El-Tule’s Mexican-Latin fusion includes traditional Mexican offerings as well as the addition of Peruvian menu items. Peruvian food has been gaining momentum among foodies across the nation for its unique, harmonious flavors and mindfully crafted dishes that are both delicious and healthy.



De Floret

18 S Main St, Lambertville, NJ 08530

(609) 397-7400



Chef Foy presents exquisitely crafted dishes blending French, American, and Mediterranean influences. Dennis Foy and Estella Quinones, committed husband-and-wife restaurateurs, counterbalance each other’s exacting artistic standards. Estella’s passion for Painting and Dennis’s interest in Design clearly reflects this sensibility. The exciting twenty-four seat restaurant de floret is a modern, elegantly lit stage, featuring an open kitchen and adjoining dining room that exhibit their dual passions and culinary mastery. The space is accented by a floor-to-ceiling Black Walnut Nakashima panel, with lighting by the Israeli artist Ayala Serfaty. Vintage mid-century Arne Jacobsen chairs finish the sleek, warm, and welcoming room.



The Starving Artists Cafe

18 Bridge St, Stockton, NJ 08559



Casual restaurant offering vegetarian options and counter service as well as live music. Home style Americana and rustic Italian cuisine with the areas best live music!



Local Greek

2 Canal Street Lambertville New Jersey, 08530

(609) 460-4021



Enjoy authentic Greek tapas, pastries and delicacies. Local Greek is your place to gather with family, friends and neighbors to share simple dishes, big flavors, and new-old traditions. The restaurant is BYOB while New Jersey wines by Old York Cellars are also offered.



Revolution Woodfire Dining

8 Coryell St, Lambertville, NJ 08530

(856) 315-1300



The location of the iconic Hamilton’s Grill Room, and most recently Brian’s at the Grill, has undergone a transformation that celebrates the community’s historical narrative – that is both innovative and uprising. The design is bold and moody with warm tones and textiles – each dining space unique to one another, as you move throughout. The menu showcases woodfire proteins from an open kitchen concept accented by a selection of appetizers, pastas and specials, perfect for everyday dining – or special occasions. All cuisine can be complimented by your own spirits and wine or enjoy the unique option to purchase table side bottle service, from The Boat House, our sister establishment, directly next door.



More to be announced!



Each restaurant can select if they will do lunch, dinner or both, and their price points. Some restaurants will additionally offer upgrades to their meals for those seeking a higher end experience. For food lovers joining this first time dining experience, please plan to follow the rules set forth by each individual restaurant.



While visiting both riverfront communities and business districts, please come early and plan to stroll and shop before/after your meal and support all the small, local and independent businesses in both New Hope and Lambertville.



This inaugural restaurant week celebration is made possible through support from Union Chill Cannabis Company. Located at 204 N Union Street, Lambertville, NJ, Union Chill is a state-of-the-art dispensary dedicated to enhancing the local community and supporting events like Restaurant Week. Visit them during this special time to explore exclusive Restaurant Week-inspired specials designed to pair with your dining experience. Bring in a receipt from any participating restaurant and get 20% Off storewide. Visit the restaurant week website for more specials! For more information, visit their website at



Discover all the exciting details about New Hope and Lambertville Restaurant Week, including participating restaurants, special menus, and reservation links, by visiting www dot visitnewhope dot com/restaurant-week and www dot lambertvillechamber dot com. Stay updated by following on Instagram @visitnewhope and @lambertvillecc.



The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce is a collaborative organization that supports and promotes local businesses, fostering economic growth and community engagement in New Hope, PA. With a rich history rooted in one of Bucks County's most vibrant towns, the Chamber works tirelessly to enhance the visitor experience and support its members through events, networking opportunities, and marketing initiatives. From seasonal celebrations to cultural festivals, the Chamber plays a vital role in showcasing New Hope as a premier destination for locals and visitors alike. Learn more at



The Greater Lambertville Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting Lambertville as a thriving hub for businesses, arts, and tourism. As a picturesque riverside community, Lambertville is known for its charming shops, galleries, and dining experiences. The Chamber works to unite and strengthen local businesses through innovative events, collaborative marketing, and community-focused initiatives, ensuring that Lambertville remains a unique and welcoming destination in the Delaware River region. Visit Woolverton Inn6 Woolverton Rd, Stockton, NJ 08559(609) 397-0802Step into a world where culinary artistry meets rustic charm, where every dish tells a story of passion and creativity. At The Woolverton Inn, Chef Lance Knowling brings a symphony of flavors to life, weaving together local ingredients and global inspirations with expert technic and creativity. Dedicated to excellence and with a flair for innovation, Chef Lance invites you on a gastronomic journey like no other, promising an unforgettable dining experience that tantalizes the senses and leaves a lasting impression.El Tule49 N Main St, Lambertville, NJ 08530(609) 773-0007Having relocated to the United States from Peru in 1992, the Egoavil and Anguino Family sought the opportunities their new home offered. Together they have successfully realized their family dream of owning and operating their own restaurant. El Tule was previously the home of another restaurant offering Mexican fare. The Egoavil and Anguino Family have infused the eatery with a vibe all its own. El-Tule’s Mexican-Latin fusion includes traditional Mexican offerings as well as the addition of Peruvian menu items. Peruvian food has been gaining momentum among foodies across the nation for its unique, harmonious flavors and mindfully crafted dishes that are both delicious and healthy.18 S Main St, Lambertville, NJ 08530(609) 397-7400Chef Foy presents exquisitely crafted dishes blending French, American, and Mediterranean influences. Dennis Foy and Estella Quinones, committed husband-and-wife restaurateurs, counterbalance each other’s exacting artistic standards. Estella’s passion for Painting and Dennis’s interest in Design clearly reflects this sensibility. The exciting twenty-four seat restaurant de floret is a modern, elegantly lit stage, featuring an open kitchen and adjoining dining room that exhibit their dual passions and culinary mastery. The space is accented by a floor-to-ceiling Black Walnut Nakashima panel, with lighting by the Israeli artist Ayala Serfaty. Vintage mid-century Arne Jacobsen chairs finish the sleek, warm, and welcoming room.The Starving Artists Cafe18 Bridge St, Stockton, NJ 08559Casual restaurant offering vegetarian options and counter service as well as live music. Home style Americana and rustic Italian cuisine with the areas best live music!Local Greek2 Canal Street Lambertville New Jersey, 08530(609) 460-4021Enjoy authentic Greek tapas, pastries and delicacies. Local Greek is your place to gather with family, friends and neighbors to share simple dishes, big flavors, and new-old traditions. The restaurant is BYOB while New Jersey wines by Old York Cellars are also offered.Revolution Woodfire Dining8 Coryell St, Lambertville, NJ 08530(856) 315-1300The location of the iconic Hamilton’s Grill Room, and most recently Brian’s at the Grill, has undergone a transformation that celebrates the community’s historical narrative – that is both innovative and uprising. The design is bold and moody with warm tones and textiles – each dining space unique to one another, as you move throughout. The menu showcases woodfire proteins from an open kitchen concept accented by a selection of appetizers, pastas and specials, perfect for everyday dining – or special occasions. All cuisine can be complimented by your own spirits and wine or enjoy the unique option to purchase table side bottle service, from The Boat House, our sister establishment, directly next door.More to be announced!Each restaurant can select if they will do lunch, dinner or both, and their price points. Some restaurants will additionally offer upgrades to their meals for those seeking a higher end experience. For food lovers joining this first time dining experience, please plan to follow the rules set forth by each individual restaurant.While visiting both riverfront communities and business districts, please come early and plan to stroll and shop before/after your meal and support all the small, local and independent businesses in both New Hope and Lambertville.This inaugural restaurant week celebration is made possible through support from Union Chill Cannabis Company. Located at 204 N Union Street, Lambertville, NJ, Union Chill is a state-of-the-art dispensary dedicated to enhancing the local community and supporting events like Restaurant Week. Visit them during this special time to explore exclusive Restaurant Week-inspired specials designed to pair with your dining experience. Bring in a receipt from any participating restaurant and get 20% Off storewide. Visit the restaurant week website for more specials! For more information, visit their website at www.unionchill.com. . Discover all the exciting details about New Hope and Lambertville Restaurant Week, including participating restaurants, special menus, and reservation links, by visiting www dot visitnewhope dot com/restaurant-week and www dot lambertvillechamber dot com. Stay updated by following on Instagram @visitnewhope and @lambertvillecc.The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce is a collaborative organization that supports and promotes local businesses, fostering economic growth and community engagement in New Hope, PA. With a rich history rooted in one of Bucks County's most vibrant towns, the Chamber works tirelessly to enhance the visitor experience and support its members through events, networking opportunities, and marketing initiatives. From seasonal celebrations to cultural festivals, the Chamber plays a vital role in showcasing New Hope as a premier destination for locals and visitors alike. Learn more at www.visitnewhope.com and follow them on Instagram @visitnewhope.The Greater Lambertville Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting Lambertville as a thriving hub for businesses, arts, and tourism. As a picturesque riverside community, Lambertville is known for its charming shops, galleries, and dining experiences. The Chamber works to unite and strengthen local businesses through innovative events, collaborative marketing, and community-focused initiatives, ensuring that Lambertville remains a unique and welcoming destination in the Delaware River region. Visit www.lambertvillechamber.com

Photo Credit: V Spot Proided by New Hope and Lambertville Restaurant Week

Comments