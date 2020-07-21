NEW AGE WINE Debuts Vibrant New Design

New Age Wine has introduced a vibrant new look for its best-selling collection of slightly sweet and lightly effervescent wines. Produced by Bodegas Bianchi, one of the oldest, family-owned wineries in Argentina dating back to 1928, the wines are highly regarded for their striking appearance and refreshing palate. The eye-catching new bottle design boasts bold colors and piques the curiosity of eager imbibers.

"Consumers will be captivated and intrigued by the new artwork found on the bottles of New Age Wine," said Dennis Kreps, co-owner with his father, Stephen D. Kreps, of Quintessential, the exclusive importer of New Age Wine in the US. "The appeal of the wines has always been in its accessibility and refreshing nature of the blends, now they have a bright new look to match."

The new design is more colorful and vibrant than ever before, featuring vivid blues, pinks and purples, and adorned with a woman smiling into the sunset. New Age is the #1-selling Argentinean white wine in the U.S., gaining much of that success from its popularity as a cocktail-friendly wine. The fresh look celebrates those drinking occasions when a New Age Tincho is the perfect drink to have in hand-on a rooftop admiring the cityscape or on a sandy beach watching the waves roll in.

Each wine is made with grapes hand-picked from sustainably farmed vineyards across Argentina's San Rafael wine region, crushed and cooled, followed by 12 hours of cold maceration and pressing. New Age white wine is a blend of 90% Torrontes and 10% Sauvignon Blanc and the result is a fruity and floral aroma. Notes of stone fruit and citrus are slightly effervescent with a balanced acidity on the finish. It is best enjoyed as a classic Tincho - served over ice with a slice of lime.

New Age rosé is a seductive blend of 50% Malbec and 50% Merlot with notes of wild raspberry and powdered sugar. Fresh and lightly effervescent, it has a touch of sweetness and a bright and refreshing acidity on the finish. Serve over ice with a slice of lemon for a rosé Tincho or enjoy as an Argentine-style sangria.

Featuring a bright blue and purple label, New Age red is a blend of 70% Bonarda and 30% Merlot with notes of freshly picked cherries and raspberries. It is best served over ice with an orange slice for a bold red version of the iconic Tincho or paired with chocolate desserts for a decadent treat.

For more information on New Age Wines, contact Quintessential at www.quintessentialwines.com or call (707) 226-8300.

About Quintessential Wines:

Founded in 2002 by father and son, Stephen D. and Dennis Kreps, Quintessential is a family-owned-and-operated import, marketing and sales company headquartered in Napa, California. It is dedicated exclusively to representing other multi-generational, family-owned-and-operated producers who have the same passion for winemaking that Quintessential has for strategically marketing and selling those wines. These producers, from top wine regions around the world, create wines that offer the best, most authentic expression of the grapes from their respective vineyards. For more information, please visit http://www.quintessentialwines.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy of New Age Wine

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You