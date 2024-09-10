Mouton Cadet x Pierre 2023-Great for Fall Pot-Lucks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is a busy season with back to school events, fall gatherings and everyone's favorite, pot-luck suppers. You may be looking for the perfect fruit-forward red wine that pairs easily with an array of dishes when you are hosting an event or purchasing a bottle to bring along.

You'll like Mouton Cadet x Pierre 2023 at an accessible SRP of $17.99. It goes great with everyone's favorite foods such as hummus dips, pork chops with baked apples and cranberries, light pasta dishes, soups, stews, and seasonal veggies.

Mouton Cadet x Pierre is made from their flagship grape variety, Merlot, bringing a new take on Bordeaux wines by making it very approachable. The wine has fresh and delicate notes on the palate, with flavors of strawberry and raspberry, leading into a refreshing finish bursting with red fruit flavors and a touch of mint. The versatility of this wine makes it a stand out for any autumn gatherings.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mouton Cadet

