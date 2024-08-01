MINE HILL DISTILLERY and Summer Cocktail Recipes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Editor's Note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld as we will be visiting Mine Hill Distillery and bringing our readers more news about their spirits!

Whether you’re hosting a summer gathering, a Labor Day celebration or looking to elevate your home bar, Mine Hill Distillery has you covered with their signature cocktails. Each one offers a unique taste experience that’s perfect for any occasion with no mixologist required.

Nestled in Connecticut’s picturesque hills, Mine Hill is a historic 19th-century landmark that crafts artisanal spirits that embody passion, heritage, and innovation.

Purchased in 2023 by American author, craft spirits enthusiast and historian, Zachary Karabell, alongside a consortium of investors, Mine Hill Distillery is located in an 1860 cigar factory in the town of Roxbury, which was once at the center of the Industrial Revolution.

The distillery was established in 2018 and now produces Amaro, Gin, Bourbon, Rye and Vodka, with all locally sourced ingredients from the over three hundred & fifty year old Thrall family farm.

Check out these three refreshing cocktail recipes by Mine Hill Distillery.

Mine Hill Brooklyn

Ingredients:

-2 oz Mine Hill Rye

-¼ oz Mine Hill Amaro

-¾ oz Dry Vermouth

-1 tsp Luxardo Liqueur Garnish

-Luxardo Cherry or Lemon Twist

Method: Add the Rye, Amaro, Dry Vermouth and Luxardo Liqueur into a mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a Luxardo Cherry or Lemon Twist.

Mine Hill Mint Julep

Ingredients:

-2 oz Mine Hill Bourbon

-0.25 oz Simple Syrup

-8 Mint Leaves

Method: In a Julep cup or rocks glass, lightly muddle the mint leaves and Simple Syrup. Add the Bourbon then pack the glass tightly with crushed ice. Stir until cup is frosted on the outside. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Mine Hill Black Manhattan

Ingredients:

-2 oz Mine Hill Rye

-1 oz Mine Hill Amaro

-12 Dashes Black Walnut Bitters (Yes 12)

Method: Add the Rye, Amaro and Black Walnut Bitters to a mixing glass filled with ice and stir until well chilled. Strain into a couple glass. Garnish with a Luxardo Cherry or Orange Peel.

Mine Hill Distillery is located at 5 Mine Hill Rd., Roxbury, CT 06783. To learn more about the Distillery and their spirits, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mine Hill Distillery

