MILK BAR Seasonal Offerings-Yummy Selections in Stores and Online

We want to share with our readers the holiday offerings from Milk Bar, the sweet shop from James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi that’s been turning familiar treats upside down since 2008. For the upcoming holiday season, Milk Bar is releasing a ton of specials perfect for picking up to bring to gatherings, stuffing stockings, and gifting colleagues and neighborhoods.



In addition to making seasonal treats at their 12 bakeries across the country, Milk Bar ships nationwide, and offers retail specific items in national grocery stores. All of the retail products are available on Amazon and in stores like Costco, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Target, Sprouts and Publix.



Milk Bar at Grocery Stores + Amazon (Launching 11/1):



-Candy Cane Chocolate Chip Cookie ($5.99): The crunchy, buttery, chocolate chip cookie gets dressed up for the holidays with candy cane spirit.

-Chocolate Snowball Cookies ($5.99): A crunchy and richly chocolate cookie packed with chocolate chips is rolled in fluffy powdered sugar for some snow day fun.

-Candy Cane Cookies & Cream Ice Cream ($6.99): Peppermint-flavored ice cream ribboned with chocolate cookies & icing, then loaded with sandwich cookies.

-Gingerbread Latte Ice Cream ($6.99): Gingerbread-flavored ice cream meets your favorite latte – with swirls of icing and cinnamon cookies.

At Milk Bar Bakeries:



-Pumpkin Coffee Cake + Truffles. Made with a vanilla cake layered in “cinnamon goo,” crunchy cinnamon streusel, pumpkin cheesecake filling and pumpkin frosting – all topped with the best part of coffee cake: heaps of streusel.

-Pumpkin Milk Bar Pie. The Pumpkin Milk Bar Pie has the gooey, buttery, fudgy consistency of a pecan pie mixed with the quintessential pumpkin flavor.

-Caramel Apple Pie Cake. This cake remains true to what a good slice of apple pie is all about: flaky pie crust, gooey cinnamon apples and a heaping scoop of ice cream. Layers of caramel cake are slathered in gooey cinnamon apples and vanilla caramel, with bits of cinnamon pie crumb in the center. The cake is topped with a layer of ice cream frosting and mini “scoops” of ice cream crumb.

-Chocolate PB Crunch Pie. A smooth chocolate shell is filled with a crunchy combo of peanut butter and toasted rice cereal, and topped off with a salty-sweet chocolate-peanut coating. Also vegan and gluten-free.

-Gooey Marshmallow Batter Brownie. The Gooey Marshmallow Batter Brownie serves up big brownie action, made even more incredible with swirls of marshmallow for extra goo.

-Candy Bar Pie. One of Milk Bar's most popular items returns for the season. With layers of chocolate, salty caramel, peanut butter nougat and pretzels, the Candy Bar Pie is Milk Bar’s play on the take 5 candy bar - salty & sweet!

For more information about Milk Bar, please visit https://milkbarstore.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Milk Bar