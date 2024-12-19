MEDIUM RARE-Their Annual New Year's Day Pajama Brunch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kick off 2025…in your pajamas! Medium Rare’s annual New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch is on Wednesday, January 1st!

Guests brunching at the popular prix-fixe restaurant are encouraged to wear their coziest, classiest and craziest PJs for a chance to win $100 gift cards in four fun categories:

Best Family Jammies

Most Creative Pajamas

Best Group Theme

Most Festive PJs

While brunchers enjoy Medium Rare signature dishes such as Steak & Eggs, Medium Rare’s Famous Benedict, overnight-soaked French Toast, and bottomless mimosas for $39.95, the Medium Rare staff will be judging your fit!

The brunch hours are from 10:30 AM – 4:00 PM. Medium Rare is located at

488 3rd Avenue (33rd St.) For more information, please visit their website HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Medium Rare Restaurant



