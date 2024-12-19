MEDIUM RARE-Their Annual New Year's Day Pajama Brunch

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Join the fun and enjoy a delicious brunch at Medium Rare for their annual "Pajama Brunch" on Wednesday, January 1st.

By: Dec. 19, 2024
Kick off 2025…in your pajamas! Medium Rare’s annual New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch is on Wednesday, January 1st

Guests brunching at the popular prix-fixe restaurant are encouraged to wear their coziest, classiest and craziest PJs for a chance to win $100 gift cards in four fun categories:

  • Best Family Jammies 

  • Most Creative Pajamas

  • Best Group Theme

  • Most Festive PJs

While brunchers enjoy Medium Rare signature dishes such as Steak & EggsMedium Rare’s Famous Benedictovernight-soaked French Toast, and bottomless mimosas for $39.95the Medium Rare staff will be judging your fit! 

The brunch hours are from 10:30 AM – 4:00 PM.  Medium Rare is located at 
488 3rd Avenue (33rd St.) For more information, please visit their website HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Medium Rare Restaurant
 



Comments

