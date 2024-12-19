MEDIUM RARE-Their Annual New Year's Day Pajama Brunch

Join the fun and enjoy a delicious brunch at Medium Rare for their annual "Pajama Brunch" on Wednesday, January 1st.
Guests brunching at the popular prix-fixe restaurant are encouraged to wear their coziest, classiest and craziest PJs for a chance to win $100 gift cards in four fun categories:
Best Family Jammies
Most Creative Pajamas
Best Group Theme
Most Festive PJs
While brunchers enjoy Medium Rare signature dishes such as Steak & Eggs, Medium Rare’s Famous Benedict, overnight-soaked French Toast, and bottomless mimosas for $39.95, the Medium Rare staff will be judging your fit!
The brunch hours are from 10:30 AM – 4:00 PM. Medium Rare is located at
488 3rd Avenue (33rd St.) For more information, please visit their website HERE.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Medium Rare Restaurant
