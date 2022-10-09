MEDI WINE BAR Hosts Wine Tasting Event on Wednesday, 10/26

This month, Medi Wine Bar on 9th Avenue will be hosting its special Fall Season Event centered around the wines and cuisine of Umbria, a richly historic region in the heartland of Italy.

The uniquely Mediterranean restaurant has partnered with Cantina Scacciadiavoli, a 4th-generation, family-owned winery based in Montefalco, Umbria, to create a sumptuous five-course experience, pairing a variety of fine Scacciadiavoli vintages with an exquisite array of signature dishes from the region, all curated by Medi's executive chef, Andrea Giacomoni.

More than a simple wine tasting, the evening will present a menu and a celebration of Umbrian flavor and culture that you won't want to miss!

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 26, at 7:00pm, in Medi's cozy, picturesque wine cellar. Seating is extremely limited, so guests are encouraged to book soon!

All reservations MUST be made with advance payment (prix fixe: $85 per person, excluding tax + gratuity) by no later than Thursday, October 20. Contact Medi by email at mediwinebar@gmail.com to reserve your seats now.

Medi Wine Bar is located at 811 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019.

Photo Credit: Jade Barnett-Irons