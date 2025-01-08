MADISON RESORT WILDWOOD CREST Receives Prestigious Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Editor's Note: We had the pleasure of a overnight getaway at Madison Resort Wildwood Crest and our experience was outstanding. It's no surprise it has taken top honors!

Madison Resort Wildwood Crest has been awarded the prestigious title of #1 Best New Hotel in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. This recognition is a significant milestone for Madison Resorts, which opened the Wildwood Crest property in May 2024. Among 18 hotels nominated nationwide, Madison Resort was the sole representative from the New Jersey tri-state area and is the first New Jersey hotel - and the first ever from the Greater Philadelphia and South Jersey Region - ever to win this coveted award. Madison Resort Wildwood Crest is located at 7201 Ocean Ave, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260. To celebrate this accomplishment the property is offering 10% off hotel rooms for stays between now and May 22, 2025. This offer will remain active for the entire month of January 2025.



Madison Resorts embarked on a transformative journey in 2022 when it purchased the iconic Oceanview Motel. The property underwent demolition and reconstruction with a dedicated focus on preserving its signature Doo-Wop aesthetic. In 2023, the company expanded its vision by acquiring the neighboring Royal Hawaiian Motel, seamlessly integrating both properties under the Madison Resorts brand. In May 2024, these two properties were unveiled as a unified destination: the Ocean Tower (formerly the Oceanview Motel) and the Royal Tower (formerly the Royal Hawaiian Motel). This extensive renovation project, representing an investment of over $54 million, established Madison Resort Wildwood Crest as the largest resort in Cape May County, with over 200 guest rooms, two pools, two restaurants, beach access, and more.



“We are beyond proud of Madison Resort Wildwood Crest and our entire team that helped to make this dream a reality,” said Madison Resorts President Dan Alicea.. “Preserving the timeless architecture of these historic buildings was a priority for us. This project has given new life to these towers, created jobs, and provided a place where families can create lasting memories for years to come. We are deeply grateful to our team, family, friends, guests, and the entire Wildwoods and Cape May County community for their support and votes. It’s an honor to receive this recognition.”



In its inaugural year, Madison Resort brought vibrant energy to the Wildwood Crest community through a series of unforgettable events. Guests enjoyed a country weekend with internationally acclaimed songwriters, a luau featuring fire breathers and dancers, a girls’ weekend highlighted by an outdoor fondue party and poolside yoga, and daily poolside entertainment alongside children’s-themed activities. The resort also became a premier destination for remarkable beachfront weddings and receptions.



"The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority extends heartfelt congrat ulations to Madison Resorts on this national recognition," said Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “This award reflects the vision, innovation, and hard work of Madison Resorts’ leadership and staff. It’s a true celebration of their commitment to excellence."



To celebrate this accomplishment Madison Resort Wildwood Crest is offering 10% off hotel rooms for stays between now and May 22, 2025. This offer will remain active for the entire month of January 2025. Use promo code USAToday at online booking at Madisonresortwildwoodcrest dot com or call 609.884.4063 to make your reservation today.



Madison Resort Wildwood Crest is located at 7201 Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ, and offers year-round accommodations with 200 guest rooms, two restaurants, two pools, exercise facilities, guest laundry services, wedding and event spaces, beach access, and complimentary shuttle transportation throughout Wildwood.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Madison Resort Wildwood Crest

