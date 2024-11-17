MADE IN PHILADELPHIA Holiday Market is Happening at Dilworth Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Philadelphia’s largest outdoor holiday market for local artists, makers, and crafters has returned with exciting new surprises and enhancements for the 2024 holiday season. The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will be back at Dilworth Park (1 S. 15th Street) running through Wednesday, January 1st, 2025. This year, the market will continue to offer extended hours, allowing visitors more time to shop, sip, and soak in the festive atmosphere after work and into the evening. The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market proudly celebrates the incredible talent of local artisans, makers, and crafters from the Greater Philadelphia area and beyond. Visitors can look forward to a delightful array of handmade holiday decorations, unique gifts, home goods, apparel, and specialty foodie treats, with over 40 vendors from the Greater Philadelphia and tri-state area offering a curated selection perfect for holiday shopping.



This season carries forward the refreshed look introduced last year, with vendors showcasing their goods in elegant white wooden booths, each topped with a radiant Moravian star. This modernized design adds to the festive charm, creating an even more magical holiday ambiance for both locals and visitors to enjoy. Every year, entrance to the market has no admission charge. For additional information, visit HERE. Beat the weekend crowds - weekday visits are strongly recommended!



“The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is thrilled to celebrate its 10-year anniversary this season,” said Thomas Bauer, President of the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market. “This milestone reflects our commitment to showcasing local talent and craftsmanship right in the heart of Philadelphia. We invite everyone to join us this season for a festive experience that highlights the creativity of our vibrant community.”



This year, visitors can explore a unique selection of gifts and goodies that go beyond typical mall offerings, featuring everything on Santa’s list—from handcrafted artwork and home goods to delicious sweets, toys, apparel, jewelry, and more. The market's signature all-white booths will create a charming backdrop, enhancing the magical holiday atmosphere that has made this event a beloved tradition in Philadelphia. Don’t miss the chance to support local artisans and find the perfect holiday treasures right in the heart of the city!



For a complete look at this year’s vendors, see the list below:



* Philly’s Hot Beverages – Delicious beers, spiked & kid friendly hot beverages



* Fanta Toure – African baskets & jewelry



* Philly Makers – Philly-themed products, jewelry, home goods & pottery



* Maker Missya – Home décor, planters & pins



* Ceramic Concept – Handmade pottery & jewelry



* WOOPS! – French macarons



* Eric Ajama – Artisan canvas paintings



* Cynful Bliss – Alcohol infused desserts



* Cirese C. Skin Therapy – Handmade body care products & accessories



* Skyseed Energy – Gemstone jewelry & gel candles



* Lily Lough Jewelry – Design jewelry & accessories



* Antolini Glass Co. – Hand blown glass ornaments



* Philly Duo – Philadelphia-themed stationery, wooden décor, prints & ornaments



* The Philly Tarot Deck – Philly-themed tarot deck & prints



* Spector Sports Art – Philly sports themed art



* Ivy Designs – Ocean-inspired resin art, décor & home goods



* Collectible Art & Frames – Philadelphia themed photography & art



* Crafts Dept. Philly – Handmade ceramics, jewelry & ar



* Superview Handmade Embroidery Arts – Handmade embroidery art



* Bella U – Designer clothing & Philly-apparel



* Philly Love – Philly-sports themed apparel & accessories



* State of Being Co. – Affirmation candles



* Bluestem Botanicals – Organically grown herbs, spices, & drink mixers



* Sam's Rubs and Spices – Rubs & spices



* Makinit Designs by Vicki – Handmade jewelry & accessories



* JD's House of Bacon – Bacon on a stick with a variety of glazes & hot sauces



* Camino Books – Books



* Foster Philly Art – Philly sports and city-themed art & apparel



* O.B. Sales – Hats, scarves & apparel



* Pals Socks – Fun designer socks



* Cannoli Cafe – Delicious authentic cannoli's



* StraussPhoto – Fine art photos



* Fairy Greens – Lavender products & linen sprays



* Really Reel Ginger – Ginger treats, snacks, shots & drinks



* Skinmushh – Candles & skincare



* Brandon David Brown – Handmade jewelry



* GoodBoy Biscuits & Bones – Grain-fr ee dog treats



* allCampus – Sports headwear



* Goodlands Food Co. – Hot sauce, drink mixes, honey, herbs & spice blends



* Joiful Bee & VERSE 9 – Hair care accessories, tools & men's fragrances



* COPA Soaps – Handmade soaps



* Swan Delectables – Gourmet cookies



* Thrive Flower – CBD health products



* WGK Glass – Handblown glass products & demonstrations



In the evenings, shoppers are invited to experience the Market's extended late-night hours, which were introduced in 2023 and are being retained by popular demand. This provides the perfect opportunity to shop, sip, and soak in the enchanting atmosphere created by thousands of twinkling lights.



The Made in Philadelphia Market is set to return alongside other major attractions, including the Rothman Ice Rink, Rothman Cabin, and the Wintergarden at Dilworth, enhancing the festive spirit of the season. Together with its sister market, Christmas Village in Philadelphia (located in LOVE Park, City Hall Courtyard, and North Apron), the combined event will showcase over 160 vendors, transforming Center City into a dazzling winter wonderland and one of the premier outdoor holiday markets in the United States. Each year, these two markets, along with nearby holiday activities, attract over 1 million visitors, making it a cherished holiday tradition for locals and tourists alike.



Families visiting the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market are encouraged to include the North Apron and City Hall Courtyard in their itinerary for delightful spins on the Christmas Village Ferris Wheel, a ride on the Christmas Village Carousel, and fun adventures on the Kids Train presented by SEPTA. (Please note that Christmas Village and its attractions operate on separate dates, with a preview weekend on November 23rd and 24th, 2024 an official opening on Thanksgiving Day, and a season closing on Christmas Eve.)



As always, The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is no charge and open to the public and perfect for families and audiences of all ages. Beat the weekend crowds - weekday visits are strongly recommended!

2024 EVENT DATES:

Last Day: Tuesday, January 1, 2025

Closed: Wednesday, December 25, 2024



2024 HOURS:

Sunday - Thursday: 12:00pm - 8:00pm

Friday - Saturday: 12:00pm - 9:00pm

Thanksgiving Day: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Christmas Eve: 12:00pm - 5:00pm



LOCATION:

Dilworth Park at the West Side of City Hall Philadelphia

1 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA



SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES:

Facebook: @madeinphila; Instagram: @philaholidays

Photo Credit: Made in Philadelphia

Comments