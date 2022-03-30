Luxe Bottles from CLONAKILTY DISTILLERY for Brunching

Spring is on everyone's mind! As we all look forward to warmer weather and sunnier days, our readers will want to unwind with their friends and enjoy a homemade brunch on the weekends. For those looking to switch things up and ditch the boring mimosa, Clonakilty Distillery offers high-quality whiskeys and cocktail recipes that are sure to impress their guests.

Opened in 2018, Clonakilty Distillery has a $10 million facility in the heart of County Cork, Ireland. The Scully family, the founders of Clonakilty Distillery, have farmed this windswept coastal land for nine successive generations. With the best resources that nature has to offer, prime land, pristine water and salt sea air, they have the perfect ingredients for a maritime distillery. It is here that they distill their award-winning new-make whiskey and store their casks, safely tucked away in their warehouse on a windswept cliff next to the Atlantic Ocean. Whether you're preparing a tasting flight or making whiskey-infused whipped cream for pancakes, Clonakilty Distillery's versatile lineup offers unique and flavorful options to serve at brunch.

Check out this go-to recipe that uses Clonakilty Single Batch Double Oak.

Cinnamon Whiskey Sour

Ingredients:

-2oz Clonakilty Single Batch Double Oak

-1oz Fresh Lemon Juice

-.05oz Maple Syrup

-2-3 Drops Cinnamon Syrup

-Egg white

-Cinnamon sugar for the topping

Cinnamon Syrup Recipe:

-475ml water

-4 cinnamon sticks

-300g sugar

-1 egg white

Method: To make the cinnamon syrup - combine sugar, water and cinnamon stick in a saucepan. Bring the mixture to the boil, stirring until all sugar has dissolved. Carefully remove cinnamon stick and leave to cool. Add Double Oak whiskey, lemon juice, 2-3 drops of cinnamon syrup and egg white to a shaker filled with ice. Shake well until very cold, ensuring that the egg whites emulsify. Pour the cocktail through a strainer into a chilled glass. Add a squeeze of lemon to the top and garnish with cinnamon sugar.

Learn more about Clonakilty's fine whiskeys.

Single Batch Double Oak Irish Whiskey (SRP: $49.99; purchase here)

Over the last nine generations, the family-owned Clonakilty Distillery has farmed the coastal land to utilize the best resources that nature has to offer. As a result of using their own heritage barley, Clonakilty Distillery has produced numerous award-winning spirits. The Single Batch Double Oak Irish Whiskey is matured in ex-bourbon casks and finished in virgin American oak, before finally being shaved and toasted in ex-red wine European oak casks. This full-bodied whiskey boasts fragrant aromas of soft spices and vanilla that lead to flavors of ginger and hazelnut. Its long finish is highlighted by vanilla sweetness and spices lingering on the palate. Bottled at 43.6% ABV.

Port Cask Finish Irish Whiskey (SRP: $52.99; purchase here)

Made with premium Irish Whiskey and bottled at 43.6% ABV, this Port Cask Finish Irish Whiskey is matured in American Oak and finished in port casks from the Douro Valley at Clonakilty's Atlantic Ocean warehouse. This whiskey contains aromas of sweet apples and fresh peaches, which lead to flavors of cherries, raisins and soft spices. This whiskey is perfect for those craving a soft spice and a hint of chocolate finish on the palate.

For more information on Clonakilty Distillery and additional recipes, please visit https://clonakiltydistillery.ie/.