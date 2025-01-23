Li-Lac Chocolates for Valentine's Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Li-Lac Chocolates, New York City's oldest chocolate house, has indelible Valentine’s Day gifts for every love and palate. Since 1923, Li-Lac has been perfecting the art of chocolate-making, crafting daily, premium, handmade gourmet chocolates in small batches at their Brooklyn factory. It has a wide selection, including gluten-free, Kosher-certified, and sugar-free options.

For a big love statement, there is a Giant Chocolate Valentine Heart, 210 pieces of milk, and dark chocolate squares, with flavors including French Cream, Hazelnut Truffle, Lemon Chiffon, and more.

Other selections include, but are not limited to the 16 Piece Book of Truffles and Kiddie’s Chocolate Valentines Day Heart with Chocolate Covered Oreos, Pretzels, Nonpareils, Chocolate Lips, and Hearts.

To view the variety of gift boxes and baskets for Valentine’s Day, our readers can click here.

Li-Lac Chocolates has locations in Industry City/Brooklyn, West Village, Bleecker Street, Chelsea Market, Hudson Yards, and Grand Central Market. They ship their chocolates worldwide.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Li-Lac Chocolates

