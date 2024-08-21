LA TOUT VA BIEN for Delectable French Cuisine in the Theatre District

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Le Tout Va Bien charms with the ambiance of a Parisian bistro right in the heart of the Theatre District. It’s French perfection! The restaurant was closed since the pandemic but has recently reopened under the ownership of Vincent Caro, a native of Brittany, France. He arrived in New York City in 2005 for a vacation and, like so many, fell in love with the city and its energy. It was just the right place to launch his impressive hospitality career. Vincent has taken on the roles of server, bartender, and host giving his unique touch to the dining experience. The newly curated menu includes traditional French fare along with beloved American classics.

Le Tout Va Bien is the go-to spot for pre-theatre dining, your next date, friendly outings and solo dining. The restaurant’s thoughtful name is French for “everything is fine.” It has been a landmark on West 51st Street since 1949, making it the second oldest French restaurant in New York City. Seating includes the dining room for 45, a private dining room for 35, an outdoor patio for 10, and an intimate bar space that seats 8.

We visited for dinner before seeing a show and were delighted from the first course to the last. Start your experience with a classic cocktail. You won’t find a better dry Martini in the neighborhood. There’s a well-selected wine list by the glass or bottle to pair with your meal and beers too.

Our readers will be very pleased that Le Tout Va Bien offers a Pre-Theatre prix-fixed menu from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, just the right timing to get you to the show. For $38 it includes a choice of a starter such as Homemade Country Pate; entrees like Coq Au Vin, or hangar Steak and Frites. Top it off a choice of desserts that include Crème Brulee.

For those that are planning an a la carte meal, the many options are tempting. Popular Starters include the Moules Provençales, Gratinées half shell mussels with a rich garlic butter. We highly suggest the beautifully presented Salade de Betteraves & Chèvre. This roasted beetroot salad is made with goat cheese, yogurt, and caramelized walnuts. The Brie en Croute is nice to share made with creamy brie cheese in a flaky puff pastry complemented with honey and truffle glaze. And if you're looking for one of the best French Onion Soups in the city, you've found your spot!

Main courses are sure to please. The Boeuf Bourguignon is a house specialty made with tender braised grass-fed beef cheek in red wine, bacon, mushrooms, and onions over Yukon Gold mashed potatoes. The Saint Jacques Grillées is a dish to relish. Four dry sea scallops are served over creamy, savory risotto with a delicious porcini sauce. Some of the other mains include Dover Sole Meunière, with a choice of one side, Steak Frites, Coq au Vin or Mushroom Pasta. American inspired dishes such Lobster Mac N’ Cheese and the TVB Burger round out the menu. Add a side for sharing that includes Green Beans, Truffled Mashed Potatoes, Ratatouille, sautéed mushrooms, asparagus and more.

A wonderful meal deserves a sweet finish. Relax a little longer over a cup of coffee or a cordial. French delights include Chocolate Mousse, a Crepe Suzette prepared at your table or the Souffle of the Day served with a creamy, custard sauce that is poured over the soufflé.

We are sure that once you have a meal at Le Tout Va Bien, it will be one of your favorite eateries in the Theatre District, truly a star. Raise a glass to French style and say the expression, “Sante” meaning to your health!

Le Tout Va Bien is located at 311 W. 51st Street, between 8th and 9th Avenues.They serve dinner and weekend brunches and currently accept delivery orders on Grubhub. For menus, hours of operation and more information, visit HERE or call (212) 265-0190. Follow the restaurant on Instagram @letoutvabiennyc.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Le Tout Va Bien

