Kevin Bacon's Nonprofit SixDegrees.org Teams Up with Philly Breweries

Raising a glass to collective impact could get you one degree closer to The Bacon Brothers! SixDegrees.org has partnered with six Philadelphia craft breweries to launch Six Degrees of Fermentation, a special brew paying tribute to the spirit of collaboration in the brewing industry and Philadelphia-born actor and Founder of SixDegrees.org, Kevin Bacon. Yards Brewing Company, Attic Brewing Co, Evil Genius Beer Company, Human Robot Brewery, Sacred Vice Brewing Company and Wissahickon Brewing Company will celebrate the launch of their collaborative beer with a public event with SixDegrees.org in the Yards Brewing Company taproom (500 Spring Garden) on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

A celebration of community, connection and craft beer, the event will give attendees a chance to connect with local nonprofits, enjoy trivia and live music, and participate in a Kevin Bacon costume contest. Attendance is complimentary, and online registration is required; those who make a suggested donation of $6 or more to SixDegrees.org will receive a special gift sticker that says "What's shakin' Bacon." Online registration is now open at sixdegreesorg.short.gy/fermentation



“We’re extremely grateful to all our brewery partners for jumping in and running with this idea to turn it into something really special,” said SixDegrees.org Executive Director Stacy Huston. “Collaboration is at the heart of what we do at SixDegrees.org, and seeing how these breweries have joined forces to support our work in a way that is fun and uniquely Philly is a powerful testament to what we can do when we come together. We’re so excited to celebrate this partnership with the community and shine a light on some amazing organizations doing incredible work in Philadelphia!”



Six Degrees of Fermentation is the culmination of a six-month fundraising campaign of the same name for SixDegrees.org, a national nonprofit committed to connecting communities and amplifying the work of grassroots nonprofits. Each month between September 2024 and February 2025, one of Philadelphia’s craft breweries featured SixDegrees.org as their charity partner, donating a portion of proceeds from a designated draft to the organization and sharing information with visitors to their taproom.



Following the successful campaign, the breweries came together to craft a special recipe celebrating their collaboration. The new signature Six Degrees of Fermentation brew is a 4% dry-hopped Kölsch perfect for summer nights in the taproom and on the patio.



After the May 28th launch event, Six Degrees of Fermentation will be available on tap and in six packs at each participating brewery through June 30, and a portion of the proceeds will support SixDegrees.org’s programs centered on Youth Empowerment, Equality and Justice, Sustainable Living Environments and Emerging Crisis.



Each brewery will sell a canned version featuring a different image of Kevin Bacon. Visit each brewery to collect the complete six pack of collectible cans. Everyone who enjoys Six Degrees of Fermentation at each participating brewery between May 28 and June 30 and turns in a completed punch card will be entered to win two VIP tickets, including a meet and greet, for an upcoming Bacon Brothers’ show in Philadelphia.



“Six Degrees of Fermentation has been about more than just brewing a great beer—it’s about what can happen when Philly breweries come together with a shared purpose,” said Yards Brewing Company Creative Director Corey Fox. “This collaboration celebrates the spirit of our craft beer community and the impact we can make when we team up for a cause. At its heart, it’s a reminder that we’re all more connected than we think—and that those connections can bring real good into the world.”



Between May 28 and June 30th, look for Six Degrees of Fermentation at the following:



Yards Brewing Company

500 Spring Garden Street



Attic Brewing Co

137 Berkley Street



Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N. Front Street



Human Robot Brewery

1710 N. 5th Street



Sacred Vice Brewing Company

120 W. Berks Street



Wissahickon Brewing Company

3705 W School House Ln.



For more information on Six Degrees of Fermentation and the launch event, visit:

sixdegreesorg.short.gy/fermentation

Photo Credit: SixDegrees.org

