Jessie Sheehan's New Cookbook-SALTY, CHEESY, HERBY CRISPY SNACKABLE BAKES 

Editor's Note: We are so enjoying the recipes that Jessie Sheehan has created. In this new cookbook, with more than 100 savory baking recipes, some of our favorites include Savory Pumpkin Loaf with Salty Pepitas; Grilled Cheese Sandwich Tart, and Zucchini Parm Scarpaccia. With the holidays coming and lots of entertaining going on, you'll want to make Jessie Sheehan's delightful and easy to create recipes for friends and family.

Celebrated cookbook author, baker, and podcast host Jessie Sheehan has released her highly-anticipated fourth cookbook Salty, Cheesy, Herby, Crispy Snackable Bakes: 100 Easy-Peasy, Savory Recipes for 24/7 Deliciousness this fall from Countryman Press for $28.

It is a follow-up to her last book Snackable Bakes — which was named one of the best cookbooks in 2022 by The New York Times — Salty, Cheesy, Herby, Crispy is Jessie’s first savory baking cookbook, and features more than 100 simple, craveable, and quick-to-assemble recipes for savory scones, hand pies, breads, galettes, and quiche, to name a few. Jessie’s new book reflects her playful ‘easy-peasy baking’ ethos, with each recipe coming together in just a few steps, using mostly everyday pantry ingredients, and baking in under an hour.

Jessie Sheehan is a celebrated cookbook author, prolific recipe developer, and experienced baker. She hosts the number one baking podcast in the country, She’s My Cherry Pie, for the Cherry Bombe Podcast Network, which frequents Apple’s Top Charts, and develops recipes for top publications ranging from The New York Times and The Washington Post, to Bon Appetit, Epicurious, Food52, and more. Following her first baking job at Baked in Red Hook, Brooklyn, Jessie worked on best-selling cookbooks like Deb Perleman’s Smitten Kitchen Everyday and Snoop Dogg’s From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen. Salty, Cheesy, Herby, Crispy is Jessie’s fourth cookbook and first-and-only savory baking book. Her third cookbook, Snackable Bakes, was named one of the best cookbooks of 2022 by The New York Times.

Jessie’s new savory baking book builds on the ideology she put forth in her bestselling Snackable Bakes cookbook - easy-to-make treats, snacks, and bites that come together in minutes with minimal equipment, and ingredients that are most likely already in the pantry. With recipes ideal for breakfast, lunch, dinner or any time food cravings hit, Salty, Cheesy, Herby, Crispy Snackable Bakes is divided into eight chapters, each with delightful recipes.

-Savory Muffins and Biscuits and Scones – Oh My! - recipe highlights include Chive Muffins with Herby Cheese Middles; Apple Cheddar Muffins; Sweet Potato Cream Biscuits; Cheesy Butter Swim Old Bay Biscuits; and Chorizo, Manchego, and Date Scones

-The Sliceables - recipe highlights include Savory Pumpkin Loaf with Salty Pepitas; Everything Bagel and Cream Cheese Snacking “Bread”; “Pesto” Snacking “Bread” with Mozzarella; Hot Honey-Butter Glazed Cornbread; and Ballymaloe Rosemary Onion “Focaccia”

-Toasty Handhelds - recipe highlights include Sour Cherry Goat Cheese and Rosemary Danish; Pom’s Boxing Day Sausage Rolls; Grilled Cheese Sandwich Tart; Smash(ish) Burger Hand Pies; and Olive Oil and Black Pepper Popovers

-Brunchables, Lunchables (& even Dinnerables) - recipe highlights include Savory Granola with Pecans, Pepitas, and Coconut; Garlicky Creamed Greens Pie; Baked Spaghetti “Pie” with Cheesy Marinara; Mushroom and Mozzarella Skillet Bread Pudding; and Tomato Za'atar Galette with Onion and Cheese

-Breads You Need (But Don’t Knead) - recipe highlights include Soft and Fluffy Buttery Rolls; Seeded Olive Oil Whole Wheat Boule; Cheesiest Pepper Twirl Bread; Wonder(ful) Bread; and Anchovy Onion Pizza

-Savory Cookies and Easy Crackers - recipe highlights include Jalapeno Cheddar Shortbread Buttons; Crumbly Gouda Bites; Seedy Sesame Crackers with Oats; Fire Crackers; and Zingy Cayenne “Matzos”

-All Day I Dream About Snacks - recipe highlights include Baked Mac-n-Cheese Bites; Straight-Up Gruyere Gougeres; Miso Garlic Butter Chex Mix; Devils on Horseback with Chive Cream Cheese; Dad’s Pigs in a Blanket

Photo Credit: Nico Schinco

