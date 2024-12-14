JUNGLEE-Get to Know this Ready-To-Drink Beverage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



an award-winning, premium craft cocktail brand redefining the ready-to-drink (RTD) landscape with South Asian flavors and flair. Junglee is

Junglee brings an unexpected twist to RTD cocktails, blending beloved Indian flavors with premium spirits for a uniquely elevated experience. Each can is a vibrant nod to South Asia, crafted for the culturally curious who value depth, connection, and adventure in every sip.

Named after the Hindi word for “wild,” Junglee embodies an uninhibited, bold, and irresistibly carefree spirit. Inspired by the founders’ memories of traditional Indian drinks, Junglee’s lineup reimagines these flavors with a spirited modern twist. From the tangy Green Mango Smash to the citrusy Tamarind Margarita, and the Indian Spiced Lemonade, each cocktail is a lively tribute to South Asia, balancing authenticity with innovation for an experience that’s distinctly wild and unmistakably memorable.

Available in 4-packs or mixed 8-packs, each cocktail is gluten-free, made with real spirits, 7% ABV, all-natural, and Kosher. Whether enjoyed straight from the can or over ice, Junglee’s range of incredible flavors will elevate every and any event - from dinner parties, to backyard gatherings, Junglee is the perfect companion. Discover Junglee’s flavors below:

Green Mango Smash - Vodka with Green Mango, Roasted Cumin & Lime

Tamarind Margarita - Tequila with Tamarind, Triple Sec. & Lemon

Indian Spiced Lemonade - Vodka with Lemon, Roasted Cumin & Ginger

Junglee is available for purchase online at drinkjunglee.com and at select retailers throughout the tri-state area.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Junglee

