JONES WOOD FOUNDRY on the UES Has Your Easter Meals Covered

Apr. 16, 2019  

Jones Wood Foundry on 76th Street, between 1st and York Avenues, has covered all the Easter culinary bases with one refreshingly a la carte menu for Easter Brunch, Supper or Dinner. So whichever meal celebrants crave for Easter - whether driven by family tradition or personal taste - Jones Wood Foundry's menu for Easter 2019 offers appropriate dishes at modest prices.

Choose from classic Eggs Benedict and its Royal brother with smoked salmon subbing for Canadian bacon and Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Waffle, scrambled egg, bourbon maple syrup to Roast Legg of Lamb, market vegetables, roasted potatoes, gravy, mint sauce, as well as Roast Beef, Yorkshire pudding, market vegetables, roasted potatoes, gravy, horseradish sauce.

And there is restaurant's one-of-the-best-of-the-Upper-East-Side Grilled Burger, Stilton or Cheddar, tripled cooked chips and best-in-class Shepherd's Pie, braised lamb shoulder, mashed potatoes, Cheddar and Fish & Chips, beer battered cod, triple cooked fries that cross all Easter meal lines. For more information, please visit: https://www.joneswoodfoundry.com/.

