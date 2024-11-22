'JINGLE BAR' CHRISTMAS POP-UP at Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille in Cape May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille is kicking off the holiday season with the return of its popular festive Christmas pop-up, Jingle Bar starting on November 22, 2024. Get ready to enjoy a cozy winter escape brimming with holiday cheer, twinkling lights, and a lineup of special events that will fill even the grumpiest Grinch with holiday spirit. This year’s Jingle Bar at Harry’s promises to be bigger and brighter than ever, with an expanded cocktail menu, themed décor, and exciting events to help you celebrate the most magical time of the year. Whether you’re seeking a festive family outing or a memorable date night, Jingle Bar and other Cape May holiday events will make your winter season unforgettable. Jingle Bar at Harry's had lines down Beach Avenue last year - and the team is going earlier, bigger and brighter for 2024. Jingle Bar will run through January 4th and is located at 1025 Beach Avenue, Cape May.

“Jingle Bar has enabled Harry’s to uphold our core commitment to our team members by providing steady employment throughout the holiday season—something that wasn’t possible in the past. We’re thrilled to bring another year of memorable experiences to families, friends, and the Cape May community.” – Dan Alicea, President Madison Resorts



"While Cape May is known for our historic homes and Inns adorned in twinkling lights and Christmas wreaths. The signature red trolleys that tour the town with specialty tours and tales of Christmases past. Shopping on the Washington Street Mall with unique shops where those one of a kind gifts can be found. As one of the 25 Best Christmas Towns in America according to Travel & Leisure Magazine we strive to provide our visitors with holiday memories that they will talk about for years to come. One of the new offerings in town is the “Jingle Bar” at Harry’s Bar & Grille, by being able to offer a variety of options we can extend our season which provides an economic impact that is comparable to our towns 4th of July weekend." – Doreen Talley, Executive Director, Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May, New Jersey

Cape May transforms into a winter wonderland over the holidays, making it the perfect destination to soak in the seasonal magic. This year, Jingle Bar at Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille will add to the city’s charm with:



Festive Cocktails and Winter Décor: Sip on seasonal cocktails like the Mistletoe Margarita or Snowflake Eggnog while surrounded by beautiful, Instagram-worthy holiday decorations.

Live Music: Enjoy live music every weekend, adding a cheerful soundtrack to your holiday memories.

Holiday Ambiance: Delight in holiday lights, unique glassware, and a variety of festive displays that make Jingle Bar a must-see stop during the holiday season.

HOURS



Jingle Bar will be open Wednesday through Sunday, beginning November 22 and running until January 4, so you’ll have plenty of time to experience the fun.

Jingle Bar Hours

Thursdays: 2:00pm to 9:00pm

Friday: Noon - 10:00pm

Saturday: 8:00am - 11:00pm

Sunday: 8:00am - 8:00pm



Additionally Jingle Bar will be open these special dates

Wednesday, November 27: 2:00pm - 8:00pm

Tuesday, December 31: 4:00pm - 1:00am

Wednesday, January 1: 8:00am - Noon



Closed Thanksgiving Day

SPECIAL EVENTS

Brunch with Santa

December 7 & 14, starting at 10:00am



Bring the whole family to meet Santa Claus himself! Enjoy a grand breakfast buffet, get a festive photo op, and make sure the kids bring their letters for Santa. Each child will receive a special gift, making this a wonderful holiday tradition for families. Tickets are required and selling fast, book now online.



Ugly Sweater Party December 21, 6:00pm to 10:00pm

Pull out your loudest, tackiest holiday sweater and join us for an evening of laughs, mingling, and the chance to win a $200 Harry’s GC for the Ugliest Sweater. Get ready for a night of unforgettable holiday fun with friends and family. This is a complimentary no-charge event!

All That Glitters, NYE Soiree

Wed, December 31st

BUY PARTY TICKETS HERE Join us for our “All That Glitters” New Year’s Eve Party from 9:00pm to 1:00am, featuring a DJ playing all your favorite party hits, a 3-hour open bar from 9:00pm to Midnight, and delicious passed hors d’oeuvres from 9:00pm to 11:00pm. Earlybird Tickets are $75 if purchased by December 7, and $89 after. Make it a full evening by starting with our special New Year’s Eve 3-course dinner, available from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Reservations are recommended, as dinner is not included with the party ticket.



GIVING BACK Toys for Tots Fundraiser Now through December 17th

Harry’s Jingle Bar wants to make sure local children have a JOLLY holiday this year. Please drop off new, unwrapped toys in the collection bin in the entry of Harry’s between now and December 17. ADDITIONALLY, Madison Resorts will donate $1 from the sale of each Candy Cane Crush purchased between December 13 -15 at Harry’s Jingle Bar to Toys for Tots. Together, we can make the holiday brighter for children in need. SEASON COCKTAIL ADDITIONS



No holiday outing would be complete without festive drinks, and Jingle Bar doesn’t disappoint! Their holiday-themed cocktail menu includes:



Blue Christmas Absolut Vodka, Coconut Cream, Pineapple, Blue Curacao Candy Cane Crush Peppermint Vodka, Cranberry, Lemon Lime Soda Mistletoe Margarita

Patron, Triple Sex, Cranberry, Fresh Lime, Rosemary Snowflake Eggnog

Skrewball Peanut Butter Eggnog, Cinnamon Sugar Rim Peppermint Tini

Peppermint Vodka, Baileys, Mozart Chocolate Liquor, Candy Cane The Grinch Absolut Vodka, Coconut Rum, Blue Curacao, Midori, Pineapple Juice Applewood Smoked Christmas Manhattan Window Jane Applewood Rye, Sweet Vermouth, Angostura Bitters Holiday Sangria



Each cocktail is served in unique holiday glassware for a touch of extra flair, ensuring your drink is as photogenic as it is delicious. Also new this year - go extra jolly this year with new Holiday Cocktail Trees - with four, six or eight cocktails: Espresso Tree - Four $56, Six $81, Eight $104 Mistletoe Margarita Tree - $62 Holiday Tree - Any from Holiday menu Four $49, Six $72, Eight $92



MERRY HAPPENINGS AROUND CAPE MAY



In addition to Jingle Bar, Cape May has a variety of other holiday activities and events perfect for all ages. Here are just a few you won’t want to miss:



Cape May’s Christmas Candlelight House Tours

December 2, 9, and 16

These self-guided tours give visitors a chance to step back in time and see Cape May’s historic Victorian homes decked out for the holidays. Each house is beautifully decorated, creating a magical evening stroll through Cape May’s Historic District.

West Cape May Christmas Parade

December 2, 5:00pm

Join locals and visitors for the annual Christmas parade, featuring festive floats, marching bands, and even Santa himself. This family-friendly event is a Cape May tradition and a perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

Holiday Crafts and Collectibles Show December 9, 9:00am to 3:00pm

Looking for unique gifts? Visit Cape May Convention Hall for handmade crafts, holiday decorations, and one-of-a-kind collectibles from local artisans.

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Congress Hall

November 24, 7:00pm

Cape May’s oldest seaside hotel invites you to its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Join in the festivities with carolers, a hot chocolate bar, and a chance to see the impressive Congress Hall tree all lit up for the season.



Jingle Bar at Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille, combined with all the other festive events Cape May has to offer, ensures there's something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season. Whether you're a local looking for a cozy spot to relax or a visitor seeking a unique holiday experience, Cape May's Jingle Bar and other festivities will make this season sparkle. Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille at the Montreal Beach Resort is located at 1025 Beach Ave, Cape May, NJ 08204. For event details, tickets, and more information, visit Harry's events page.

