Italian Cocktails with Campari and Aperol to view “From Scratch” on Netflix
Italian Cocktails
Take a trip to Italy from the comfort of your home with the premiere of "From Scratch" on Netflix. Starring Zoe Saldaña, this new series follows an artist's story of finding romance with a chef in Italy, while embarking on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents.
Elevate your at-home viewing of this new series with family and friends with the perfect pairing - authentic, Italian cocktails that will make you feel like you are soaking up the sun outside the Duomo in Florence or taking a ride on a gondola through the waterways of Venice.
Please see below for recipes of two of Italy's most trendy cocktails, the Aperol Spritz and Campari Negroni.
Happy viewing!
Classic Campari Negroni
Ingredients:
- 1 Part Campari
- 1 Part 1757 Vermouth di Torino Rosso
- 1 Part Bulldog Gin
Method: Build ingredients over ice in a rocks glass. Stir for 15 seconds with a bar spoon.
Garnish with an orange slice.
The "3-2-1" Aperol Spritz
Ingredients:
- Ice cubes
- Aperol
- Cinzano Prosecco
- Soda Water (served from siphon or chilled bottle)
- Slice of orange
Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.
For more information on Aperol, please visit: https://www.aperol.com/.
For more information on Campari, please visit: https://www.campari.com/.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aperol
From This Author - Marina Kennedy
Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)
