ITALICUS & Savoia Take over Eataly NYC at SERRA by BIRRERIA Rooftop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, anyone can stop by at Eataly NYC SERRA by BIRRERIA to enjoy their new “Choose Your Italian Summer Adventure” program, where local bartenders from various bars, countries and cultures will interpret and put their own spin on the Italian aperitivo concept. During the program, restaurant goers will be able to enjoy a limited-edition summer menu featuring Italian-inspired ITALICUS & Savoia signature aperitivo cocktails as part of a bartender guest series.

The guest bartender’s cocktails will run as a special until the next scheduled event plus you will be able to enjoy a few cocktails crafted by the Eataly mixology team!

The August and September dates include:

-On Thursday, August 22, the bartender guest is from Layla, Stefano D’Orsogna. His cocktail recipe “Olive Spritz”, inspired by the most iconic NYC cocktail, the Dirty Martini. Stefano will represent the Williamsburg Neighborhood.

-On Thursday, September 5, the bartender guest is from Bar Americano, Giancarlo Quiroz Jesus. His cocktail recipe “Sacred Valleys”, inspired from the sacred Valleys found in Italy, Japan, Peru and New Zealand. Giancarlo will represent the Green Point Neighborhood.

From 5:30-6:30pm there is a branded ITALICUS cart offering a consumer tasting with Federico Doldi, Aperitivo Specialist for ITALICUS & Savoia. At 6:30pm the shift starts from the Guest Bartender.

Eataly New York, the SERRA by BIRRERIA rooftop is located at 200 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010. For more information, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ITALICUS & Savoia.

Comments