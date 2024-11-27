ISLE OF HARRIS - Premium Spirits from Scotland to Top Off the Holidays

Isle of Harris, "The Social Distillery" in Scotland produces a beautiful selection of the finest spirits that include their gin and two expressions of single malt scotch whisky. The distillery is working with an impressive purpose to bring new life to the island and create sustainable employment for the present residents and generations to come.
Isle of Harris Distillery began with a simple idea from Anderson ‘Burr’ Bakewell who had a vision to capture elusive spirit of the island in a bottle. It was founded in 2015 in the village of Tarbert and its success is evident in the extraordinary quality of their spirits.
Addressing years of population decline on this small island, the team began with just 10 islanders that are affectionately known as the "Tarbert 10." It now employs over 50 permanent staff which is a significant number on an island of fewer than 2,000 inhabitants. The company is truly a catalyst for positive change.
Learn more about their spirits!
The key ingredient for the Isle of Harris Gin is sugar kelp seaweed. It’s gathered sustainably by hand from local sea-lochs and it is the key to the botanical that expresses the islands unique maritime nature. It works wonderfully with seven other botanicals that include juniper, coriander seeds, cubebs, cassia bark, Angelica root, bitter orange peel and licorice root. Every bottle of Isle of Harris Gin bears a paper seal with the distillery’s geographical coordinates to show where it is made, a guarantee to show it is a truly outer Hebridean gin.
Their inaugural expression, Hearach Single Malt Whisky is distilled, matured, blended, married and bottled on the Isle of Harris, and nowhere else. It is complex and elegant full of distinctive character. The whisky is specially named as "Hearach" is a Scottish Gaelic word meaning a "native of Harris" The distillers and blenders are all drawn from the local community and have been trained from scratch in the craft and science of spirit making. They also have one of the youngest teams of distillers in Scotland with an average age of 25 years old.
The Isle of Harris Distillery has just released their second permanent expression within The Hearach single malt range, The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured. Its release is exactly one year following the historic release of the distillery’s inaugural whisky. This new Oloroso expression is entirely matured in first fill Oloroso sherry butts, for a bold and deeply aromatic spirit that builds upon the complexity and drinkability that fans of the Hearach have come to expect, while tapping into growing consumer interest in sherry matured whisky. The dram features rich notes of orange peel, warming spices, fireside smoke and toasted hazelnuts that evoke cozy winter evenings, perfect for the season.
With the holiday season in full swing, Isle of Harris spirits are premier selections, ideal for gifting, mixing an elevated cocktail, and sipping for total relaxation. For more information and to purchase, please visit HERE.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Isle of Harris Distillery