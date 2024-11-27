ISLE OF HARRIS - Premium Spirits from Scotland to Top Off the Holidays

Isle of Harris, "The Social Distillery" in Scotland produces a beautiful selection of the finest spirits that include their gin and two expressions of single malt scotch whisky. The distillery is working with an impressive purpose to bring new life to the island and create sustainable employment for the present residents and generations to come. , "The Social Distillery" in Scotland produces a beautiful selection of the finest spirits that include their gin and two expressions of single malt scotch whisky. The distillery is working with an impressive purpose to bring new life to the island and create sustainable employment for the present residents and generations to come.

Isle of Harris Distillery began with a simple idea from Anderson ‘Burr’ Bakewell who had a vision to capture elusive spirit of the island in a bottle. It was founded in 2015 in the village of Tarbert and its success is evident in the extraordinary quality of their spirits.

Addressing years of population decline on this small island, the team began with just 10 islanders that are affectionately known as the "Tarbert 10." It now employs over 50 permanent staff which is a significant number on an island of fewer than 2,000 inhabitants. The company is truly a catalyst for positive change.

Learn more about their spirits!

The key ingredient for the Isle of Harris Gin is sugar kelp seaweed. It’s gathered sustainably by hand from local sea-lochs and it is the key to the botanical that expresses the islands unique maritime nature. It works wonderfully with seven other botanicals that include juniper, coriander seeds, cubebs, cassia bark, Angelica root, bitter orange peel and licorice root. Every bottle of Isle of Harris Gin bears a paper seal with the distillery’s geographical coordinates to show where it is made, a guarantee to show it is a truly outer Hebridean gin.