Halifax Announces LITTLE BAR in Hoboken-A Craft Restaurant and Bar Experience

“The journey is part of the experience,” Anthony Bourdain famously said. New Jersey’s newest craft restaurant and bar experience, Little Bar, in uptown Hoboken begs to prove that point by crafting a unique, experientially interesting, miniature sized European-styled restaurant outpost, situated just off the Hudson River waterfront. The team behind Halifax Hoboken is excited to introduce Little Bar at 1401 Hudson Street with a focus on craft cocktails and preserved fare in an intimate setting. One block from the Hudson River waterfront, Little Bar will open in late September.

“The space is designed as an outpost of Halifax’s unique palette, yet focusing on preserved bites, a new kind of venue for an interesting evening out with tasty and unexpected food,” Halifax and Little Bar Executive Chef Seadon Shouse says, “Offerings will include preserved seafood ranging from basic sardines to choices for the gastro-curious, like tuna belly or hand-picked cockles, all complemented by an array of hand-crafted cocktails and fine wines.”

“The atmosphere will be reminiscent of a European-style neighborhood restaurant and sophisticated small bar experience, with an irreverent and slightly decadent signature,” says Michael Barry, owner. “We look forward to serving patrons with extraordinary drinks and food in this unique venue and new location.”

“We are excited to bring a new craft cocktail experience to Little Bar patrons,” notes Weng Lee, General Manager. “We plan to serve classics as well as new cocktails, with some surprises.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Halifax Hoboken