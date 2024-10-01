HOWLING HALLOWEEN PUP CRUISE on Circle Line on 10/26

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join the fun on Circle Line Sightseeing Cruise’s beloved Howling Halloween Pup Cruise for an exciting and spooky adventure on the water for dog lovers and their furry companions on Saturday, October 26th at 12pm. Back by popular demand, Circle Line invites guests to bring their four-legged friends aboard for the ultimate views of the NYC skyline. Don’t miss the chance to participate in Circle Line’s costume contest, where guests and their pups can dress up for a chance to win exciting prizes sponsored by Raising Cane’s.

During the 90-minute journey departing from Pier 83, guests and their pups will take in breathtaking views of Hudson Yards, One World Trade Center, High Line Park, the Statue of Liberty, and more. This year, we're excited to introduce a costume contest for dogs and their owners, so get creative in your spookiest or silliest outfits for a chance to win prizes sponsored by Raising Cane's, with Charlie Pom Pom serving as this year's judge!

Circle Line is once again teaming up with North Shore Animal League America to host a mobile adoption event ashore at Pier 83 from 10am to 2pm, with 100% of ticket sales being donated to the organization to help save homeless animals. Having saved over 1.2 million lives for the past 80 years, North Shore Animal League America is committed to its mission to rescue, nurture, adopt, and educate. They will have both adult dogs and puppies for guests to meet and adopt.

The Howling Halloween Pup Cruise is priced at $30. To buy tickets to the Howling Halloween Pup Cruise and to find out more please visit here.

For full details on Circle Line or to book a boat ride, visit here.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Circle Line

Comments